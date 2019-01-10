Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY (ES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 11:49:11 am
65.325 USD   +0.89%
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : quaterly earnings release
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : half-yearly earnings release
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Power Restoration Efforts in Connecticut After Severe Storms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:19am EST

Eversource Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Power Restoration

Efforts in Connecticut After Severe Storms

PALM BEACH, FL (January 10, 2019)- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today presented Eversource with the association's "Emergency Recovery Award" for its outstanding power restoration efforts after severe storms in May 2018.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Eversource received the award during EEI's Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

In May, a series of strong storms which included four tornadoes and a macroburst devastated some Connecticut communities, resulting in almost 200,000 power outages. Due to the massive, around-the-clock work, Eversource crews, including hundreds of the company's lineworkers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire restored service to all customers affected by the storms within days.

"The dedication of Eversource's crews to restore service throughout Connecticut after this severe weather event illustrates our industry's commitment to customers," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Eversource's crews worked tirelessly in hazardous conditions to quickly and safely restore power. They are truly deserving of this award."

"This award is a tremendous honor that truly reflects the unyielding commitment and determination of our employees, who worked tirelessly - day and night - to successfully complete the massive restoration following the devastating storms last May," said Eversource Chairman, CEO and President James Judge. "The tornadoes and macroburst that hit several western Connecticut communities caused monumental damage to the electric grid and left customers in the dark for many days. Despite the tough conditions, our employees persevered and were there for our customers when they needed us most."

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website(www.eversource.com)and follow us on Twitter(@EversourceCorp) and Facebook(facebook.com/EversourceEnergy). For more information on our water services, visitwww.aquarionwater.com.

###

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 16:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
11:19aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Power Restoration Eff..
PU
11:14aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Power Restoration Eff..
PU
01/09EVERSOURCE ENERGY : New Transformer Will Enhance Reliability in the Lakes Region
PU
01/03EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Choosing and Using an Energy-Efficient Thermostat
PU
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Supports Local Food Bank
PU
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Recognizes Improvements in Reliability on 10th Anniversary o..
PU
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : New Hampshire Regulators Approve Seacoast Reliability Projec..
PU
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Prepare Your Home Energy Plan for 2019 in Three Steps
PU
2018EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Natural Gas Employees Ratify Four-year Contract
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 961 M
EBIT 2018 1 782 M
Net income 2018 1 041 M
Debt 2018 13 954 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 19,83
P/E ratio 2019 18,58
EV / Sales 2018 4,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
Capitalization 20 518 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY0.09%20 518
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.73%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY1.23%54 316
IBERDROLA-2.19%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.46%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION0.64%43 535
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.