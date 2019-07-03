Eversource Energy : Empowers a Proud Springfield Tradition as Camp Atwater Welcomes a New Generation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (July 02, 2019) - For close to a century The Urban League's historic Camp Atwater has been giving young people a well-rounded summer camp experience. Located along the shores of Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield, Camp Atwater has been nurturing pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls teaching them to excel physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially. Eversource is contributing its support to Camp Atwater by helping to ensure that no child who wants to attend camp is left behind because of financial constraints.

"The Urban League is so appreciative of Eversource for supporting the Springfield Urban League's historic Camp Atwater," said Urban League President Henry Thomas. "It's a summer overnight camp experience for youth between the ages of 8 to 15, and it's an experience of a lifetime. Camp Atwater is filled with recreational activities, educational enrichment and exploration of the natural environment. We are also proud that our Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) enrichment program explores clean energy options."



Camp Atwater was established in 1921 to provide a summer recreational experience for African-American boys when summer camps were mostly racially segregated. It boasts some notable camp alumni including Springfield-born former U.S. Attorney Wayne Budd, the first African-American mayor of Detroit Coleman Young, and Clifford Alexander, Jr. the first African-American Secretary of the Army.



"In today's pressure-filled society, Camp Atwater provides a supportive environment," said Eversource Community Relations Manager Mike Vedovelli. "We're proud to help and encourage our youth to be active and engaged, develop life skills, and lasting friendships."

Camp Atwater is owned and operated by the Urban League of Springfield, accredited by the American Camping Association and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's the oldest African American owned and operated summer residential youth camp in the nation. Camp sessions run through July, with two weeks for girls and two weeks for boys.