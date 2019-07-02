Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : Engineer Gives His All to Serving Fellow Veterans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

'Be all you can be' is Senior Engineer and Army veteran John Porazinski's favorite motto. As a member of the Pease Greeters and the Eversource Veterans Business Resource Group (BRG) - an employee-led group dedicated to supporting veterans, active service members and their families - John is doing just that. His inspiration: the veterans who came before him to provide support when he needed it most.

'Before I left out of New Jersey for my deployment to Iraq, I remember Vietnam veterans who waited there with us to show their support,' he said. 'They said they wouldn't let us go out or come back the way they did. It meant a lot having someone to talk to who understood what we were going through.'

John said when he returned from his deployment, those same veterans who sent him off were there waiting to welcome him home.

Photo: John Porazinski joins the Fence Force Flagline in saluting troops at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease.

'It was at that moment that I realized how important doing things like serving with the Pease Greeters is,' he said. 'I still like getting involved and it feels good to work for a company that gives back to the community, especially veterans.'

After serving 21 years in the Army National Guard, including Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 to 2007, John carries on the tradition of the veterans who provided him with comforting words and support as a member of the Pease Greeters, a group of military veterans and civilians dedicated to expressing their patriotism and gratitude for troops at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. The Pease Greeters have fed, honored and thanked more than 310,000 troops for their service.

'We're often the last people our service members talk to when they leave their families for a deployment and the first faces they see when they return home,' John added. 'That support from a fellow veteran who has shared their experience means the world.'

John recently presented contributions from the Veterans BRG to the Pease Greeters; Liberty House, a Manchester non-profit that provides substance-free transitional housing for homeless veterans; the Fence Force Flagline, a non-profit that supports veterans with displays of patriotism and appreciation; and the Dan Healy Foundation, which provides support to local students entering the military or trade schools, veterans, single mothers and elementary school children.

Photo: John Porazinski presents Gold Star mother Natalie Healy with a contribution to the Dan Healy Foundation.

The Dan Healy Foundation was established in honor of Senior Chief Petty Officer Daniel R. Healy, a U.S. Navy Seal and Exeter, N.H. native who was lost while going to the aid of a team of four SEALs who were embroiled in a battle with a larger force of the Taliban. The story of the reconnaissance mission is detailed in the book 'Lone Survivor,' which was later adapted to film.

'I realized after reading the book that we have a hometown hero right here in Exeter,' John said. 'Meeting Dan's mother and hearing his story really resonated with me, especially having served as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Giving back to my fellow veterans is near and dear to my heart because they served for the pride of giving back to their country.'

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
06:08pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Engineer Gives His All to Serving Fellow Veterans
PU
07/01EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Grant supports efforts at waterbury soup kitchen and food pa..
PU
06/13EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Receives the Nation's Highest Award for Supporting Employees..
BU
06/13EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 11-K
PU
06/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
06/04EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 4
PU
06/03EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 424B2
PU
05/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Prices Public Offering of 15,600,000 Common Shares
BU
05/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 424B5
PU
05/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Announces Public Offering of 15,600,000 Common Shares
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 697 M
EBIT 2019 1 883 M
Net income 2019 1 117 M
Debt 2019 15 293 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,55x
EV / Sales2020 4,49x
Capitalization 24 295 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 75,9  $
Last Close Price 76,7  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY16.48%24 295
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.37%97 712
ENEL21.45%70 470
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.98%64 075
IBERDROLA24.54%62 427
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.82%61 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About