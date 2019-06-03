Eversource Energy : Form 424B2 0 06/03/2019 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Use these links to rapidly review the document TABLE OF CONTENTS Table of Contents Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration No. 333-231118 CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Title of each class of securities Amount to be Proposed maximum Proposed maximum Amount of offering price per aggregate offering to be registered registered(1) unit(2) price registration fee(3) Common Shares, $5.00 par value 17,940,000 shares $72.50 $1,300,650,000 $157,638.78 Includes 2,340,000 shares of common stock that may be purchased by the underwriters upon the exercise of their option to purchase additional shares. Publicly communicated offering price. Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933. Table of Contents PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To prospectus dated April 30, 2019) Eversource Energy 15,600,000 Shares Common Shares Eversource Energy is directly offering 3,640,000 of its common shares to the underwriters. In addition, Eversource Energy expects to enter into a forward sale agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, who is referred to as the "forward purchaser." In connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward purchaser (or an affiliate thereof), whom we refer to in such capacity as the "forward seller" is, at Eversource Energy's request, borrowing from third parties and selling 11,960,000 Eversource Energy common shares to the underwriters in connection with such forward sale agreement. If the forward purchaser determines in good faith, after using commercially reasonable efforts, that the forward seller is unable to borrow and deliver for sale on the anticipated closing date such number of common shares or that the forward seller is unable to borrow, at a stock loan rate not greater than a specified rate, and deliver for sale on the anticipated closing date such number of common shares, or, if the forward seller elects not to borrow common shares because specified conditions in the underwriting agreement for this offering are not satisfied, Eversource Energy will issue and sell a number of common shares equal to the number of common shares that the forward seller (or its affiliate) does not borrow and sell. Eversource Energy will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of its common shares by the forward seller (or an affiliate thereof) to the underwriters, except in certain circumstances described in this prospectus supplement. Eversource Energy expects to settle the forward sale agreement and receive proceeds, subject to certain adjustments, in multiple settlements on or prior to May 29, 2020, which is the scheduled final settlement date under the forward sale agreement. If Eversource Energy elects to cash settle all or a portion of the forward sale agreement, Eversource Energy may not receive any proceeds from such election, and Eversource Energy may owe cash to the forward purchaser. If Eversource Energy elects to net share settle all or a portion of the forward sale agreement, Eversource Energy will not receive any cash proceeds from such election, and Eversource Energy may owe common shares to the forward purchaser. See "Underwriting (Conflicts of Interest)-Forward Sale Agreement" beginning on page S-15 of this prospectus supplement for a description of the forward sale agreement. Eversource Energy common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, LLC, or NYSE, under the symbol "ES." On May 30, 2019, the last reported sale price of Eversource Energy common shares on the NYSE was $73.17 per share. On May 1, 2019, Eversource Energy's Board of Trustees approved a common share dividend payment of $0.535 per share, payable on June 28, 2019, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2019. Purchasers of common shares in this offering will not be entitled to receive the dividend payable on June 28, 2019 with respect to shares purchased in this offering. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement to read about certain factors you should consider before making an investment in the common shares. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities commission in any jurisdiction has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The underwriters have agreed to purchase the common shares being offered hereby at a price of $71.48 per share. Therefore the estimated aggregate net proceeds, before expenses payable by Eversource Energy, from this offering are expected to be $1,115,088,000, consisting of (1) $260,187,200 of estimated net proceeds, before expenses, to be received upon settlement of Eversource Energy's offering of its common shares and (2) $854,900,800 of estimated net proceeds to Eversource Energy, before expenses, with respect to the common shares underlying the forward sale agreement. For the purpose of calculating the aggregate net proceeds to Eversource Energy, Eversource Energy has assumed that the forward sale agreement is physically settled on the effective date of the forward sale agreement based upon the initial forward sale price of $71.48. The forward sale price is subject to adjustment pursuant to the forward sale agreement, and the actual proceeds, if any, will be calculated as described in this prospectus supplement and Eversource Energy may elect a settlement method other than physical settlement in which case it may receive no cash proceeds or substantially less cash proceeds than reflected above, or it may be required to deliver cash or common shares to the forward purchaser. The underwriters propose to offer the common shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the NYSE, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by the underwriters and subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part. The underwriters may effect such transactions by selling the common shares to or through dealers, and such dealers may receive compensation in the form of discounts, concessions or commissions from the underwriters and/or purchasers of the common shares for whom they may act as an agent or to whom they may sell as principal. The difference between the price at which the underwriters purchase the common shares and the price at which the underwriters resell such shares may be deemed underwriting compensation. Eversource Energy has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or from time to time in part, for a period of 30 days from the date of this prospectus supplement, to purchase directly from Eversource Energy up to an additional 2,340,000 of the common shares at a price of $71.48 per share. The common shares are expected to be delivered against payment in New York, New York on or about June 4, 2019. Joint Book-Running Managers Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Barclays Citigroup Wells Fargo Securities Co-Managers BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC BofA Merrill Lynch BTIG KeyBanc Capital Markets Mizuho Securities MUFG PNC Capital Markets LLC Ramirez & Co., Inc. RBC Capital Markets TD Securities The Williams Capital Group, L.P. The date of this prospectus supplement is May 30, 2019. Table of Contents You should rely only on the information incorporated by reference or provided in this prospectus supplement and in the accompanying prospectus and in any communication from Eversource Energy or the underwriters specifying the final terms of the offering. Eversource Energy has not, and the underwriters, the forward purchaser and the forward seller have not, authorized anyone else to provide you with additional or different information. Eversource Energy is not, and the underwriters, the forward purchaser and the forward seller are not, making an offer of the common shares in any jurisdiction where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus supplement or in the accompanying prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front of those documents or that the information incorporated by reference is accurate as of any date other than the date of the document incorporated by reference. TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement Prospectus Supplement Summary S-1 Risk Factors S-6 Use of Proceeds S-8 Accounting Treatment S-9 U.S. Federal Income and Estate Tax Consequences For Non-U.S. Holders S-10 Underwriting (Conflicts of Interest) S-14 Legal Opinions S-24 Prospectus Prospectus Summary 1 Risk Factors 1 Where You Can Find More Information 1 Documents Incorporated by Reference 2 Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 3 The Registrants 4 Use of Proceeds 5 Description of Securities Registered 6 Book-Entry; Delivery and Form; Global Securities 28 Legal Opinions 31 Experts 31 i Table of Contents PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY You should read the following summary in conjunction with the more detailed information incorporated by reference or provided in this prospectus supplement or in the accompanying prospectus. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus contain forward-looking statements (as thatterm is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements should be read with the cautionary statements in theaccompanying prospectus under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and the other factors discussed in this prospectus supplement and in the incorporated documents. To the extent the following information is inconsistent with the information in the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the following information. You should pay special attention to the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement to determine whether an investment in the common shares is appropriate for you. Unless the context otherwise indicates, the information included in this prospectus supplement assumes that the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional common shares. EVERSOURCE ENERGY The information in this section supplements the information in the "Eversource Energy" section on page 4 of the accompanying prospectus. Eversource Energy, a voluntary association and Massachusetts business trust, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut and is a public utility holding company subject to the regulation of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) under the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 2005. Eversource Energy is engaged primarily in the energy delivery business, providing franchised retail electric service to approximately 3.25 million customers in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, franchised retail natural gas service to more than 533,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and water services to approximately 228,000 residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection and other customers, in 59 towns and cities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Eversource Energy's principal executive offices are located at 300 Cadwell Drive, Springfield, Massachusetts 01104, telephone number (800) 286- 5000, and its general business offices are located at 800 Boylston Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02199 and 56 Prospect Street, Hartford, Connecticut 06103. S-1

