Eversource Energy : Form 5

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported
[ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0362
Washington, D.C. 20549
Estimated average burden
hours per response... 1.0
ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
SCHWEIGER WERNER J
EVERSOURCE ENERGY [ES]
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended
__X__ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(MM/DD/YYYY)
12/31/2019
C/O EVERSOURCE ENERGY, 300
Executive VP and COO
CADWELL DRIVE
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
SPRINGFIELD, MA 01104
_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature of
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I)
Amount
(D)
Price
(Instr. 4)
Common Shares, $5.00 par value
3/1/2019
G
1299
D
$0
4596
I
By Werner
Schweiger
Trust
Common Shares, $5.00 par value
3/1/2019
G
433
A
$0
433
I
Custodial
Account for
Grandchild
Common Shares, $5.00 par value
3/5/2019
G
437
D
$0
4596
I
By Werner
Schweiger
Trust
Common Shares, $5.00 par value
162719 (1)
D
Common Shares, $5.00 par value
437
I
By Linda
Schweiger
Trust
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
of
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Security
Derivative
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Securities
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Beneficially
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Owned at
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Amount or
End of
or Indirect
Title
Number of
Issuer's
(I)
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
Fiscal Year
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
(2)
(2)
Common
(2)
Phantom Shares
Shares, $5.00
61171
61171
D
par value
Explanation of Responses:
Includes deferred shares, restricted share units and dividend equivalents thereon.
Reporting Person's deferred compensation under the Eversource Deferred Compensation Plan, a non-qualified deferred compensation plan, that is nominally invested as common shares. Each phantom share represents the right to receive one common share upon a distribution event, following vesting. Additional phantom shares are issued upon the automatic reinvestment of dividend-equivalents exempt from line item reporting under SEC Rule 16a-11.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
SCHWEIGER WERNER J
C/O EVERSOURCE ENERGYExecutive VP and COO 300 CADWELL DRIVE
SPRINGFIELD, MA 01104
Signatures
/s/ Kerry J. Tomasevich, attorney-in-fact for Mr. Schweiger
2/7/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
