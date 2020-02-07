Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/07 04:02:08 pm
90.58 USD   -0.32%
05:28pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 5
PU
02/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Discuss 2019 Results
PU
02/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Discuss 2019 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : Form 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:28pm EST

FORM 5

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported

[ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0362

Washington, D.C. 20549

Estimated average burden

hours per response... 1.0

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

SCHWEIGER WERNER J

EVERSOURCE ENERGY [ES]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(MM/DD/YYYY)

12/31/2019

C/O EVERSOURCE ENERGY, 300

Executive VP and COO

CADWELL DRIVE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

SPRINGFIELD, MA 01104

_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Common Shares, $5.00 par value

3/1/2019

G

1299

D

$0

4596

I

By Werner

Schweiger

Trust

Common Shares, $5.00 par value

3/1/2019

G

433

A

$0

433

I

Custodial

Account for

Grandchild

Common Shares, $5.00 par value

3/5/2019

G

437

D

$0

4596

I

By Werner

Schweiger

Trust

Common Shares, $5.00 par value

162719 (1)

D

Common Shares, $5.00 par value

437

I

By Linda

Schweiger

Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

of

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Security

Derivative

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Securities

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Owned at

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

End of

or Indirect

Title

Number of

Issuer's

(I)

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Fiscal Year

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

(2)

(2)

Common

(2)

Phantom Shares

Shares, $5.00

61171

61171

D

par value

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes deferred shares, restricted share units and dividend equivalents thereon.
  2. Reporting Person's deferred compensation under the Eversource Deferred Compensation Plan, a non-qualified deferred compensation plan, that is nominally invested as common shares. Each phantom share represents the right to receive one common share upon a distribution event, following vesting. Additional phantom shares are issued upon the automatic reinvestment of dividend-equivalents exempt from line item reporting under SEC Rule 16a-11.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

SCHWEIGER WERNER J

C/O EVERSOURCE ENERGYExecutive VP and COO 300 CADWELL DRIVE

SPRINGFIELD, MA 01104

Signatures

/s/ Kerry J. Tomasevich, attorney-in-fact for Mr. Schweiger

2/7/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 22:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
05:28pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 5
PU
02/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Discuss 2019 Results
PU
02/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Discuss 2019 Results
BU
02/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Raises Common Dividend By 6.1%
BU
02/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form SC 13G/A
PU
01/22TRACKINSIGHT : U.S. Equity Indexes at record highs!
TI
01/16EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 4
PU
01/16EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation u..
AQ
01/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : and Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa Partner on Eco-Friend..
PU
01/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Foundation Announces Change in Leadership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 617 M
EBIT 2019 1 825 M
Net income 2019 1 078 M
Debt 2019 15 171 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,17x
EV / Sales2020 4,99x
Capitalization 29 420 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 87,16  $
Last Close Price 90,87  $
Spread / Highest target 7,85%
Spread / Average Target -4,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY6.82%30 178
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.10.81%131 935
ENEL S.P.A.14.96%90 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.07%74 303
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.54%71 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.27%71 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group