Eversource Energy : Form 8-K

0
11/04/2019 | 12:30pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 4, 2019 (October 29, 2019)

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Massachusetts

1-5324

04-2147929

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

300 Cadwell Drive, Springfield, MA 01104

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(800) 286-5000

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Shares, $5.00 par value per share

ES

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Section 5 Corporate Governance and Management

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 29, 2019, Leon J. Olivier, Executive Vice President-Enterprise Energy Strategy and Business Development of Eversource Energy (the "Company"), informed the Company of his decision to retire effective December 31, 2019. Effective upon Mr. Olivier's retirement, the Company's Enterprise Energy Strategy and Business Development function will report to and be led by Joseph R. Nolan, Executive Vice President-Strategy, Customer and Corporate Relations, and James W. Hunt., Jr., Senior Vice President-Communications, External Affairs and Sustainability. Following his retirement, Mr. Olivier, 71, has agreed to be available as a strategic advisor to Eversource chairman, president and chief executive officer, Jim Judge.

[The remainder of this page left blank intentionally.]

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY (Registrant)

Date: November 4, 2019 By: /s/ GREGORY B. BUTLER

Gregory B. Butler

Executive Vice President and

General Counsel

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 17:29:03 UTC
