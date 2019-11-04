Eversource Energy : Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 4, 2019 (October 29, 2019)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Section 5 Corporate Governance and Management
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On October 29, 2019, Leon J. Olivier, Executive Vice President-Enterprise Energy Strategy and Business Development of Eversource Energy (the "Company"), informed the Company of his decision to retire effective December 31, 2019. Effective upon Mr. Olivier's retirement, the Company's Enterprise Energy Strategy and Business Development function will report to and be led by Joseph R. Nolan, Executive Vice President-Strategy, Customer and Corporate Relations, and James W. Hunt., Jr., Senior Vice President-Communications, External Affairs and Sustainability. Following his retirement, Mr. Olivier, 71, has agreed to be available as a strategic advisor to Eversource chairman, president and chief executive officer, Jim Judge.
