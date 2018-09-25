Log in
Eversource Energy : From Media to Media Relations, Former Local News Anchor Joins Eversource

09/25/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

BOSTON - Veteran broadcast journalist, Reid Lamberty, has been named Eversource's new media relations manager for Massachusetts. Lamberty brings more than two decades of television experience to the energy company. He has served as both an anchor and reporter, and spent nearly half of his career covering news in Boston. Lamberty will replace Mike Durand, who will retire early next year after 40 years with Eversource.

"Reid's deep understanding of the media, his experience reporting the news, and knowledge of the Massachusetts landscape makes him a valuable addition to our already incredible team," said Eversource Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs & Chief Communications Officer Jim Hunt. "The skills Reid has developed over his time as a journalist translate very well in the corporate arena. We're excited to welcome him to the media relations team as we continue in our important role as a trusted source for energy expertise."

Most recently, Lamberty was the weekend anchor at WCVB, the ABC affiliate in Boston. Prior to that, he was the primary anchor at the former NBC affiliate, WHDH. Lamberty spent nearly a decade covering news in New York, and has also worked in Miami, FL and Dayton, OH. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife and children.

Reid will be based in Boston and can be reached at 617-424-2108 or reid.lamberty@eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.7 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.4 million electric customers in 140 communities, 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,500 water customers in five communities. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:

Caroline Pretyman
617-835-3843
caroline.pretyman@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 21:55:06 UTC
