Eversource Energy : From the Navy to Eversource

08/21/2019 | 10:18am EDT

Aaron Wade spent almost 12 years in the Navy, working his way up through the ranks to Electronics Technician Petty Officer 1st class. Among his responsibilities - operating the nuclear reactors aboard the aircraft carrier he worked on. He was also deployed twice to the Persian Gulf.

"The reason I left the military is because of the time away from my family," said Wade. "My oldest was four and my youngest was only one and I didn't want to miss any more of them growing up."

Five years ago, the Southington resident started working as an Eversource Field Operations Line Supervisor, supervising overhead line crews. Ever since, he's been around for those family events and milestones.

"Not spending 10 to 12 months at a time on the carrier has really improved my quality of life," explains Wade.

Believe it or not, it wasn't his previous skills operating the nuclear reactor that powered the aircraft carrier that helped him transition to his new position, it was the leadership skills he learned in the military.

"My experiences in the Navy - learning how to interact with people and learning how to lead - those are the things that helped me with my role here at Eversource."

Eversource is always looking to hire military veterans who bring leadership, discipline, integrity and teamwork to their role at the energy company.

"We appreciate the brave men and woman who serve our country," said Eversource Talent Acquisition Manager Erin Travassos. "That's why we actively seek out military veterans who can make a significant contribution to our organization and the communities we serve by putting their hard-earned military skills and experience to work for us."

More than 600 current Eversource employees have proudly served in the military.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:17:10 UTC
