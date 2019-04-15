Log in
Eversource Energy : Grant Empowers Workforce Housing Coalition

04/15/2019 | 11:23am EDT

Housing affordability critical to economic development in the Granite State

MANCHESTER, N.H. (April 15, 2019) - As part of its strong commitment to leading workforce development in New Hampshire, Eversource recently presented a grant to the Workforce Housing Coalition of the Greater Seacoast to support efforts to provide a range of affordable housing options, which is critical to ensuring the diverse and highly skilled workforce needed for future economic development. The Coalition works to advance housing affordability in the Seacoast region, as well as neighboring communities, by serving as an educator, advocate and catalyst for sound policy and best practices, as well as providing programs that encourage the development of a range of affordable housing options for the workforce at every stage of their lives.

'Addressing the issue of housing affordability is critical to attracting and retaining the highly skilled workers who will help us to build the smart, clean grid of the future here in the Granite State,' said Eversource Community Relations Specialist Maria Letourneau. 'We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Workforce Housing Coalition of the Greater Seacoast in serving the neighborhoods where we work and live.'

Eversource's support will help the coalition deliver its spring programming, including a Workforce Housing Design Charrette in Pelham. The non-profit's design charrettes expand the capacity of host communities by providing the time and expertise of volunteers who examine zoning laws and identify barriers to the development of workforce housing. These experts make recommendations and create renderings and conceptual plans for the community. In addition to the charrettes, the grant will help support the coalition's partnership with the Regional Economic Development Center of Southern NH (REDC) to pilot services in the western part of Rockingham County and several communities in Hillsborough County.

'We are so grateful to have Eversource join our coalition,' said Workforce Housing Coalition of the Greater Seacoast Executive Director Sarah Wrightsman. 'We appreciate the support of all the influential business leaders who help advance our message - New Hampshire needs a greater supply of housing that is affordable to members of the workforce so that our businesses can continue to grow.'

Eversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,300 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the top contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceNH) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceNH). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Kaitlyn Woods
603-634-2418
kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com

Eversource Energy published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:22:07 UTC
