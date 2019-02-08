Eversource Energy : Greater Boston Food Bank and Eversource Partner to Cut Energy Consumption at Yawkey Distribution Center

Installation of thermal energy storage system allows the Food Bank to provide 10,500 more meals every year

BOSTON- The Greater Boston Food Bank is starting the year off with a 75 percent reduction in energy use and substantial cost savings thanks to a partnership with Eversource and the installation of a new Viking Cold Solutions thermal energy storage (TES) system. The TES system for the Food Bank's refrigeration units was installed at its 117,000 square-foot, high-efficiency Yawkey Distribution Center in South Boston.

"Thermal energy storage systems serve as a storage medium for a building's refrigeration system and is a cost-effective solution to store and dispatch the large amount of energy required by refrigeration equipment in cold storage facilities," said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. "We recently launched a program designed to install new technologies, like thermal energy storage, to lower energy use and demand during peak energy usage hours. Our partnership with the Greater Boston Food Bank will help them better manage their energy and deliver a cutting-edge solution that will benefit the organization overall and support its critical mission."

The new TES system, developed by Viking Cold Solutions, has reduced electrical consumption at the Greater Boston Food Bank's energy-intensive, cold storage facility while improving temperature stability inside their freezer. Cold storage facilities, such as frozen food warehouses and grocery store walk-in freezers, have the highest energy demand per cubic foot of any category. During peak energy use periods, they can account for up to 70 percent of the total electric bill for commercial and industrial organizations.



"As the largest hunger relief organization in New England, our goal is to provide healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts," said The Greater Boston Food Bank SVP of Supply Chain and Food Acquisition Cheryl Schondek. "We strive for cost saving operational efficiencies, and our partnership with Eversource and the installation of the Viking Cold TES system better enables us to achieve this goal. We appreciate their commitment to our mission to end hunger here."



The energy cost savings delivered by the TES system will allow the Food Bank to provide an additional 10,500 meals per year.



Since 2015, Eversource has worked with the Greater Boston Food Bank on several lighting upgrades that have saved the nonprofit approximately $42,000 annually. They are currently working together on more energy efficiency projects, which include refrigeration, lighting and HVAC upgrades.



For more information on Eversource's energy efficiency programs, please visit eversource.com .

About The Greater Boston Food Bank

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. GBFB provides the equivalent of 50 million healthy meals annually, distributed through its network of 526 food pantries, meal programs and shelters across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB operates four direct service programs at nearly 70 sites throughout the area. A member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, GBFB serves more than 140,000 people every month in its goal to create a hunger-free Eastern Massachusetts. For more information, please visit

.



About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.7 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.4 million electric customers in 140 communities, 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,500 water customers in five communities. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (

) and follow us on Twitter (

) and Facebook (

). For more information on our water services, visit

.



About Viking Cold Solutions

Viking Cold Solutions is the leading thermal energy storage provider to the energy-intensive frozen/low-temperature cold storage industry. Viking Cold delivers cost-effective and flexible energy management services which preserve food and help reduce environmental impact. Its patented Thermal Energy Storage system with phase change material (PCM), intelligent controls, and 24/7 cloud-based monitoring, allows customers to reduce cold storage energy costs by up to 35 percent, or more, while improving their temperature stability and maximizing refrigeration efficiencies. Viking Cold Solutions' TES systems have been Measured & Verified and incentivized by energy utilities across the U.S. and are currently in use around the world in grocery stores, low-temperature warehouses, and restaurants. For additional information, please visit

.

CONTACT:

Reid Lamberty

617-424-2108

reid.lamberty@eversource.com