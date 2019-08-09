Log in
Eversource Energy : In Anticipation of 8/11, Eversource Reminds Customers and Contractors to Always Call 8-1-1 Before Digging

08/09/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Know what's below before shovels or equipment hit the ground

BERLIN, Conn. - With August 11th around the corner, Eversource hopes this date on the calendar will serve as a reminder for residents and contractors to call 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Whether it's as basic as planting a shrub or tree, or as complex as installing a deck or pool, it's critical to know what's below before you decide to dig.

'On August 11 and throughout the year, we remind our customers and professional contractors alike to call 811 before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,' said Eversource Vice President of Safety Ken Bogler. 'It really is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area.'

By calling 8-1-1, homeowners and contractors will be connected with Call Before You Dig, which notifies local utilities of their intent to dig. Professionals will then visit the property to mark utility-owned and underground lines with flags, spray paint or both, to indicate which areas to avoid.

Some essential tips to remember:

  • Regardless of the depth of the digging or familiarity with the property, always contact 8-1-1 before starting a project.
  • Underground electric, gas, communication and water lines can be located anywhere. Know what's below to protect yourself and others from injury and avoid damaging utility lines.
  • Whether using power or mechanized equipment or even hand tools such as axes, shovels or posthole diggers, the law requires you to notify CBYD at least two full business days in advance.
  • Hitting a utility line can lead to injury, repair costs, fines and even service outages.

Visit www.cbyd.comfor more information about 811 and safe digging practices.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, transmits and delivers electricity to 1.25 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 237,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 198,000 customers in 51 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCT) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceCT). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:15:02 UTC
