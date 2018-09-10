Eversource Energy : John Greene Named Eversource Community Relations Specialist

MANCHESTER, N.H. (September 10, 2018) - Eversource is pleased to announce John Greene has been named the company's new community relations specialist. Greene will be responsible for representing Eversource to municipalities and business organizations in the northern region of the Granite State, including communities in the Berlin, Chocorua and Tilton areas.

"John's comprehensive understanding of municipal, state, federal and regional government, combined with his strong understanding of New Hampshire's diverse environmental and business organizations makes him a valuable addition to our community relations team," said Eversource Director of Community Relations Tim Ceurvels. "We are thrilled to welcome John and believe he will play an integral role in powering the possible for our customers and our communities."

A New Hampshire native, Greene most recently served as a siting and construction services specialist for Eversource, serving as a contact for customers relating to transmission and distribution projects. Greene also served as associate director of engagement for the University of New Hampshire's Regional Alumni Networks, deputy district director for the Second Congressional District in New Hampshire and community outreach manager for Conservation New Hampshire.

Greene received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Policy from the University of New Hampshire. A graduate of Souhegan High School in Amherst, Greene is an Easterseals NH Planning Board Member, a graduate of the NH Center for Nonprofits-Hoffman Hass Board Management program and a former member of the Rising Stars Awards Planning Committee for Stay Work Play NH.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,300 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the top contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceNH) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceNH). For more information on our water services, visitwww.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:

William Hinkle

603-634-3284

william.hinkle@eversource.com

Kaitlyn Woods

603-634-2418

kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com