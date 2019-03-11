Eversource Energy : Leads the Way to Help Empower the Green Workforce of the Future

Log in
03/11/2019

BOSTON (March 11, 2019) - A new Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) credential program from Eversource is underway in four Boston-area high schools. By the end of the academic year approximately 75 students in four schools will have received technical training to prepare them for careers in sustainable design, construction and operations standards.

"There is a higher demand for skilled workers and building professionals to construct, evaluate and maintain green buildings," said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. "This program will benefit our state and beyond by providing students with hands-on learning, an overview of new and innovative practices in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and an opportunity to consider future career paths."

The LEED Prep: Green Building Lessons for a Sustainable Future course curriculum includes access to local green professionals who mentor students throughout the school year and provide workforce skills and experiences. The curriculum includes preparatory classes for students to earn a LEED® Green AssociateTM credential, a designation from the U.S. Green Building Council that signifies core competency in green building principles.

"The modules and lessons are very well organized and easy to follow," said Newton North High School Architectural and Mechanical Drafting Teacher Andrea Shurtleff. "The supporting material and activities keep me well prepared for the lessons, and it's exciting to engage my students with this new curriculum."

Eversource selected EcoRise, a non-profit K-12 provider of in-school sustainable and environmental curricula and training, to implement the program.

"EcoRise staff look forward to working closely with the educators who participate in the program," said EcoRise Director of Programs Abby Randall. "Eversource is providing valuable workforce development resources and sustainability education opportunities to a diverse cohort of high school students."

To learn more about Eversource energy efficiency solutions, visit eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.7 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.4 million electric customers in 140 communities, 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,500 water customers in five communities. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of its more than 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
Reid Lamberty
617-424-2108
reid.lamberty@eversource.com

Eversource Energy published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 15:19:08 UTC
