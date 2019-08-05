Eversource Energy : Local Camp Is Able To Open Its Pool With Help From Eversource

Summer at Oak Hill's Easterseals Camp Hemlocks in Hebron wouldn't be the same for campers if it wasn't for the 70,000-gallon swimming pool at the facility, but the pool almost stayed closed for the season after its vacuum broke down.

Since the nonprofit relies on outside donations to operate, they needed help. We were happy to step in to make sure the camp's pool was up and running for nearly 200 campers this summer with the purchase of a robotic vacuum. Last year, we donated funds towards a new, battery-operated pool lift to assist and empower campers in wheelchairs.

'The campers absolutely love the pool,' said Camp Director Jillian McCarthy. 'For most of them, it's the only time they feel independent -when they can move themselves freely in the water. Campers here at Hemlocks would not have the opportunity to enjoy this type of freedom if it wasn't for the generosity of Eversource that allowed us to keep our pool maintained and accessible.'

The new Dolphin Wave 100 commercial pool cleaner was leaps and bounds better than the vacuum the camp was using, which was from the 90's.

'Camp Hemlocks is such an amazing facility for people with disabilities and we know how much the pool means to them,' said Eversource Community Relations Specialist Pat Bandzes. 'We're always thrilled to do what we can to help each camper have the most enjoyable and fun summer experience possible.'