Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eversource Energy : Martha's Vineyard Energy Storage Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

To enhance our ability to deliver energy for every moment of your life, Eversource is proposing to build cutting-edge energy storage technology in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard.

The proposed energy storage project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the island by operating in place of aging diesel generators on the island.

The energy storage will replace the diesel generators operation during periods of high demand - providing a backup to supplement electricity supplied from the mainland by four undersea cables.

The new storage also promotes the construction of distributed solar generation on the Vineyard.

The project will utilize a state-of-the-art lithium-ion, 14.7-megawatt (MW) battery system, and related equipment to integrate the battery system with our electric distribution infrastructure.

Construction will be split into two phases, with 4.9 MW of storage completed in the first phase and the remaining 9.8 MW in the second phase.

The electric storage and other equipment will be housed in a two-story building on Eversource-owned land behind our area work center in Oak Bluffs. Some electric infrastructure and equipment will be outside the building, including roof-mounted solar panels.

The energy storage facility will be surrounded by a 10-foot, acoustically-treated sound wall that will be designed in consultation with Oak Bluffs public officials.

Project Approvals

This project requires further approval from the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU). Eversource submitted a filing for the project to the DPU in late 2018 to build, own and operate the facility.

The DPU siting process includes both public and evidentiary hearings. The public and interested stakeholders will have the opportunity to participate in the siting process and hearing process. More information is available in the DPU's Notice of Adjudication and Notice of Public Comment Hearing.

Additionally, this project requires local siting review and a filing with the Martha's Vineyard Commission. Environmental reviews and permits from local, state and federal agencies are also required.

CONTACT INFORMATION

If you would like to learn more about this project, please call 603-634-2933 or email brian.bosse@eversource.com.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 19:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
03:46pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Martha's Vineyard Energy Storage Project
PU
03:11pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Delivers Summer Electricity Savings to Customers in Eastern ..
PU
07/10EVERSOURCE ENERGY : is Ready to Respond to Tropical Storm Fay During Ongoing COV..
PU
07/09EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Settlement Agreement for Eversource to Acquire Assets of Col..
PU
07/08EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Restarts In-Person Energy Efficiency Services with Enhanced ..
PU
07/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : application to acquire assets of Columbia Gas of Massachuset..
PU
07/02EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Completes Westfield Reliability Project
PU
06/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : ISO-NE Proposes to Advance Eversource and National Grid Read..
PU
06/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Prices Public Offering of 6,000,000 Common Shares
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 782 M - -
Net income 2020 1 213 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 29 116 M 29 116 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 234
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 87,05 $
Last Close Price 85,00 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-0.08%29 116
NEXTERA ENERGY6.95%126 768
ENEL S.P.A.15.51%94 815
IBERDROLA19.83%80 751
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-10.75%63 321
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.82%59 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group