Eversource Energy : Martha's Vineyard Energy Storage Project

To enhance our ability to deliver energy for every moment of your life, Eversource is proposing to build cutting-edge energy storage technology in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard.

The proposed energy storage project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the island by operating in place of aging diesel generators on the island.

The energy storage will replace the diesel generators operation during periods of high demand - providing a backup to supplement electricity supplied from the mainland by four undersea cables.

The new storage also promotes the construction of distributed solar generation on the Vineyard.

The project will utilize a state-of-the-art lithium-ion, 14.7-megawatt (MW) battery system, and related equipment to integrate the battery system with our electric distribution infrastructure.

Construction will be split into two phases, with 4.9 MW of storage completed in the first phase and the remaining 9.8 MW in the second phase.

The electric storage and other equipment will be housed in a two-story building on Eversource-owned land behind our area work center in Oak Bluffs. Some electric infrastructure and equipment will be outside the building, including roof-mounted solar panels.

The energy storage facility will be surrounded by a 10-foot, acoustically-treated sound wall that will be designed in consultation with Oak Bluffs public officials.

Project Approvals

This project requires further approval from the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU). Eversource submitted a filing for the project to the DPU in late 2018 to build, own and operate the facility.

The DPU siting process includes both public and evidentiary hearings. The public and interested stakeholders will have the opportunity to participate in the siting process and hearing process. More information is available in the DPU's Notice of Adjudication and Notice of Public Comment Hearing.

Additionally, this project requires local siting review and a filing with the Martha's Vineyard Commission. Environmental reviews and permits from local, state and federal agencies are also required.

CONTACT INFORMATION

If you would like to learn more about this project, please call 603-634-2933 or email brian.bosse@eversource.com.