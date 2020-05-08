Eversource Energy : May 2020 Investor Calls

All per-share amounts in this presentation are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include non-GAAP financial measures referencing 2020 earnings and EPS excluding certain acquisition costs and Q2 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) impairment charge. Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2020 and 2019 results without including these items. Management believes the acquisition costs and the NPT impairment charge are not indicative of Eversource Energy's ongoing costs and performance. Due to the nature and significance of these items on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy's financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy's consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy's operating performance.
Eversource Executing Its Business Plan and Serving
Million Customers DuringCOVID-19 Crisis
Extensive efforts to protect employees, moving to remote working, hygienically cleaning facilities and fleet, promoting social distancing
Essential field work continues with states exempting utility work from statewide business restrictions
Since early March, approximately 4,000 employees normally working in ES facilities successfully redeployed to work remotely, including vast majority of customer service representatives
Emergency response tested during March23-24 snowstorm in New Hampshire that caused 56,000+ customer outages and intense nor'easter that battered our service territory on April 13 and caused 240,000 outages
Power back within 24 hours for vast majority
Moratorium on customershut-offs in all states, unless safety issue
No significant supply issues
Very positive feedback from customers and key policymakers
Eversource's Total Shareholder Return Has
Outperformed Significantly in Both the Short
and Long Term
Total Shareholder
YTD
April 30,
2019
3-Year*
5-Year*
10-Year*
Return
2020
Eversource
-4.6%
34.4%
68.7%
85.8%
356.7%
EEI 40-Company
-11.2%
25.8%
45.7%
64.4%
214.0%
Index
S&P 500
-9.3%
31.5%
53.2%
73.9%
256.7%
*3-year,5-year, and 10-year for periods ended 12/31/19
Operating Performance Continues to Improve
SAFETY
ELECTRIC
RELIABILITY
GAS
RESPONSE
2019 2018
Injury rate per
100 employees0.7 0.7(DART)
Average months
between interruptions 21.6 17.2(MBI)
System average
interruption duration59.2 77.5(SAIDI)
On-time
emergency99.7% 99.5%
response
Top Decile
Among Our
Peers
Eversource Only US Energy Utility Targeting
Carbon Neutrality By 2030
Eversource GHG Emissions in Metric Tonnes CO2e
25,000,000
22,041,842
20,000,000
15,000,000
96% Decline from
HOW WE'LL GET THERE
• Reduce our own energy use by
improving the efficiency of our
facilities and reducing fleet
emissions.
• Reduce line losses in the electric
transmission and distribution system.
• Reduce sulfur hexafluoride in our
10,000,000
5,000,000
1990 to 2018
electrical gas-insulated switchgear.
• Replace remaining bare steel and
cast-iron mains in our natural gas
distribution system to improve safety
2,593,229 2,273,3211,454,9201,226,820 815,150
0
Base
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Year 1990
and eliminate methane leaks.
• Increase investments in renewable
generation that will further reduce
the carbon footprint of our
operations.
Eversource Recognized as the Leading
Energy Company
#1 for utilities on list of America's
Most Just Companies
#1 Energy and Utilities Company on Newsweek magazine's Most Responsible Companies list
Top level ESG and ESG risk rating
Eversource became a Most
Honored Company in 2020
2020 Guidance, Long-Term Growth Rate Intact
EPS Range $3.60 - $3.70
Long-Term Growth 5%-7%
Key 2020 Earnings Drivers
Distribution rate increases
Transmission rate base growth
Growth in distribution capital tracking programs
Higher depreciation and property taxes
Higher interest expense
Higher share count
Dividend Growth Continues to Outperform Peers
Annualized Dividend
$2.50
$2.14
$2.27
$2.02
$2.00
$1.90
5% - 7%
$1.78
$1.50
+$0.13
+$0.12
$1.00
+$0.12
+$0.12
$0.50
+$0.11
$0.00
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Payout
60%
61%
62%
62%*
Ratios:
*Excludes charges related to NPT in 2019
Projected Capital Expenditures For Core
Businesses
$ In Millions
$3,500
$3,000
$2,500
$2,000
$1,500
$1,000
$500
$0
$2,472
$152
$14
$335
$1,082
$889
$2,830
$185 $102
$404
$1,145
$994
$3,053
$239 $110
$453
$1,221
$1,030
$14.2 Billion 2020-2024
$3,071
$220
$2,834
$2,817
$2,706
$124
$169
$165
$171
$470
$127
$134
$147
$498
$501
$507
$1,347
$1,208
$1,162
$1,170
$910
$832
$855
$711
$2,763
$171 $153
$537
$1,234
$668
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
Transmission
Electric Distribution and MA Solar
Natural Gas Distribution
Water
IT and Facilities
Transmission Rate Base Growth Projections
$ in Millions
$12,000
$10,000
$8,000
$6,000
$4,000
$2,000
$0
$9,593
$9,035
$9,395
$8,602
$1,617
$1,792
$7,882
$1,323
$1,436
$7,264
$6,751
$1,232
$6,060
$1,062
$941
$777
$3,122
$3,580
$3,917
$4,108
$4,149
$2,696
$2,928
$2,517
$2,766
$3,114
$3,274
$3,528
$3,699
$3,682
$3,670
$3,652
2017A*
2018A*
2019A*
2020E*
2021E*
2022E*
2023E*
2024E*
CL&P
NSTAR Electric
PSNH
*Rate base figures do not include CWIP
Projected Investment in Pipe Replacements 2019-2024
All With Timely Cost Recovery
Consistent with our sustainability
strategy, we replaced 90 miles of
$247
cast iron and steel pipe with safer,
$232
more durable plastic in 2019.
$217
$205
$200
$181
$184
$144
$137
$150
$130
$126
$ in Millions
$100
$113$112
$50
$87
$95
$103
$79
$72
$68
$0
2019A
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
CT Accelerated Replacement Program
MA Gas System Enhancement Program
Incremental Investments Expected to Grow Aquarion Rate Base Nearly 3 Times Faster Than Before Eversource Acquisition
Year- End Rate Base $ in Millions
$690 $710$740 $760
$820
$887
$927
$1,257
$1,167
$1,077
$996
2014A
2015A
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020E*
2021E*
2022E*
2023E*
2024E*
*Reflects rate base reduction due to Town of Hingham, MA vote in April 2019 to acquire Aquarion MA's assets in Hingham, Hull, and N. Cohasset for more than $100 million.
Rate Base by Core Business - Current and Future
$27.0 billion*
5%
14%
$18.1 billion*
Note: Excludes offshore
5%
45%
wind investments
11%
47%
37%
36%
2018 Year-End Rate Base
Projected 2024 Year-End
Rate Base
Transmission
Electric Distribution & MA Solar
Natural Gas Distribution
Water
*Rate base estimates do not include CWIP, which totaled $1.72 billion as of 12/31/18
What Would be Additive to the Core
Business Investment Forecast?
Grid modernization at CL&P, PSNH
AMI
Additional capital requirements resulting from MA statewide natural gas distribution assessment
Columbia Gas of MA acquisition
Eversource to Acquire MA Natural Gas
Assets of NiSource
$1.1 billion in cash (~1x rate base)
Financing to be consistent with existing ES capital structure
No assumption of debt
Expected to be accretive over first 12 months and incrementally accretive over following years
DPU key approval required
Closing expected by end of Q3 2020
Key Facts About Columbia Gas of MA
Number of customers
~330,000
Communities served
65 (~20 served by NSTAR Electric)
Allowed ROE in most recent rate case
9.55%
Average net income 2016-2017
$32 million (non-GAAP)
Average cap ex 2016-2017
$124 million
Owned LNG storage
1.83 bcf
Customer growth rate (2018-2019)
1.4%
Total miles of main
~5,000
NSTAR Electric Clean Energy and Grid
Modernization Initiatives
Solar:
All sites now in service
70 MW in operation
Storage:
Construction underway on Cape Cod project; permitting continues on Martha's Vineyard project
Completion expected in early 2021 at a cost of $55 million
EV Infrastructure:
Executing on $45 million effort to build 3,500 new charging ports
Expected completion by early/mid 2021
Grid Modernization:
Approved $133 million in grid facing investments in visibility and automation
New2021-2023 plan due to DPU by mid-2020
MA Grid Mod Status - Implementing 2018-2020 Plan
Preparing Filing for 2021-2023 Plan
MA Grid Mod Tracked Investments
2018-2020 ($233MM)
MA DPU order in grid modernization proceeding approved $133MM in tracked spending on a portfolio of investments. Work expected to be substantially complete by 12/31/20.
Order also approved using grid modernization tracking mechanism for $100MM in energy storage and electric vehicle investments approved in previous rate case. Approximately 90% of work expected to be complete by 12/31/20.
Next Steps
File new three-year plan in mid-2020 for 2021-2023 implementation
Framework for an Equitable Modern Grid in CT
PURA decision released on 10/2/19 focused on multiple objectives
Removing barriers to the growth of CT's green economy
Enabling transition to decarbonize future focused on efforts in power generation, transportation and heating and cooling
Addressing resilience reliability and standardssystem-wide and deploy or enhance use of AMI
Addressing energy affordability
Focus is on the following eleven topics:
Open Dockets
Later in 2020
Subsequent Topics
•
AMI
•
Non-wires alternatives
•
Rate designs
•
Electric Storage
•
Resilience & reliability
•
Resource adequacy
•
Zero emission vehicles
standards & programs
and clean-energy
•
Innovative technology
•
Distributed energy
supply
•
Interconnection
resources
standards
Energy affordability
On May 6, 2020, PURA issued RFPs in the six open dockets
CL&P plans to submit proposals for each of the open dockets in June/July 2020
Expected Timeline For Eversource-Ørsted Projects
South Fork Wind
Revolution Wind
Sunrise Wind
Size
130 MW
704 MW
880 MW
Price as of first
~ $160.33/MWH for 90 MW
$98.43/MWH for RI (no escalator)
$110.37/MWH
day of commercial
~ $86.25/MWH for 40 MW
CT pricing not disclosed
(no escalator)
operation
(avg. annual escalator: 2%)
Negotiating agreement to increase
Status of
original 90 MW to 130 MW. NY
400 MW for RI approved
Contract signed with NYSERDA
Contracts
Comptroller and AG approval
304 MW for CT approved
in October 2019
required
Most Recent
Projected In-
End of 2022
End of 2023
End of 2024
Service Date
BOEM review of Construction and
On-shore and off-shore survey
Operations Plan (COP) application
BOEM COP application filed on
work on hold in NY due to COVID-
Permitting Status
on "pause." NY State hearings
3/13/20. Continuing to target end-of-
19. Impact on 2020 COP filing
delayed 10 weeks until 9/30/20. In-
2023 in-service
and end-of-2024in-service better
service before 2023 very unlikely
known by late summer
Our Competitiveness in New England and
New York Auctions Benefits From Our Superior
Lease Locations
Not to scale
Distance to Mainland
60-65 Miles
Block Island Wind
35-40 Miles
Revolution
Wind
20-25 Miles
South
Fork
Wind
Deepwater
Bay State
Mayflower
Northern
Wind Lease
Lease
Lease
Key Factors Helping to Keep Customer
Bills In Check
Decline in Eversource O&M
Down approximately $220 million from 2012
Lower corporate tax rates flowing through to customers
Estimated savings of approximately $300 million annually, including EDIT refunds
Increased efficiency of buildings and appliances
75% reduction of generating capacity costs from May 2019 through June 2023
Estimated Generation Capacity Costs Paid By New
England Electric Customers
$4,500
$4,000
$3,500
$4,000
Millions
$3,000
$3,100$3,000
$ In
$2,500
$2,400
$2,100
$2,000
$1,600
$1,500
$1,000
$980
$500
$0
FCA 8
FCA 9
FCA 10
FCA 11
FCA 12
FCA 13
FCA 14
June 2017-
June 2018-
June 2019-
June 2020-
June 2021-
June 2022-
June 2023-
May 2018
May 2019
May 2020
May 2021
May 2022
May 2023
May 2024
Source - ISO-NE FCA news releases
Current Rate Cases
PSNH
PSNH filed a general rate case to raise annual base distribution rates by approximately
$70 million on a permanent basis, effective 7/1/20, including an increase sought on a temporary basis
On 6/27/19, after settlement with Staff, the NHPUC allowed PSNH to raise annual distribution rates by $28 million on a temporary basis, effective 7/1/19, until decision on permanent rates is effective. Once permanent rates are approved, revenues will be reconciled back to 7/1/19.
NHPUC-reportedDistribution ROE for 2019: 8.07% (9.67% authorized)
Staff recommendation: $24.4 million increase, 8.25% ROE and 50% equity ratio
Emergency order on 4/24/20 delays rate decision until as late as November 2020. Temporary rates to remain in effect until permanent rates are implemented
NSTAR Gas
On 11/8/19, NSTAR Gas filed a rate request seeking a $38 million base rate adjustment, effective 10/1/20
Request includes a proposed Performance Based Rate (PBR) mechanism (tied to a5-year stayout)
PBR adjustment includes inflation plus approximately 1.3% adder
First general rate review since 2014
Proposed authorized ROE: 10.45%; capital structure 54.85% equity; 45.15%long-term debt
AG recommendation: Between 8.25% and 8.50%
ROE reported to the DPU for 2019: 7.40%
Final decision expected by October 30, 2020; rates effective November 1, 2020