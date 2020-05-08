Eversource Energy : May 2020 Investor Calls 0 05/08/2020 | 05:14pm EDT Send by mail :

All per-share amounts in this presentation are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include non-GAAP financial measures referencing 2020 earnings and EPS excluding certain acquisition costs and Q2 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) impairment charge. Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2020 and 2019 results without including these items. Management believes the acquisition costs and the NPT impairment charge are not indicative of Eversource Energy's ongoing costs and performance. Due to the nature and significance of these items on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy's financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy's consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy's operating performance. This document includes statements concerning Eversource Energy's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "forecast," "should," "could" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; the negative impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our customers, vendors, employees, regulators, and operations; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities, acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our electric transmission and electric, natural gas, and water distribution systems; actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies, substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology or development of alternative energy sources related to our current or future business model; contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures, including the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts asset acquisition; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including compliance with environmental laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors. Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). They are updated as necessary and available on Eversource Energy's website at www.eversource.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energy's actual results, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by federal securities laws, Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 1 Eversource Executing Its Business Plan and Serving Million Customers During COVID-19 Crisis

Extensive efforts to protect employees, moving to remote working, hygienically cleaning facilities and fleet, promoting social distancing

Essential field work continues with states exempting utility work from statewide business restrictions

Since early March, approximately 4,000 employees normally working in ES facilities successfully redeployed to work remotely, including vast majority of customer service representatives

Emergency response tested during March 23-24 snowstorm in New Hampshire that caused 56,000+ customer outages and intense nor'easter that battered our service territory on April 13 and caused 240,000 outages

23-24 snowstorm in New Hampshire that caused 56,000+ customer outages and intense nor'easter that battered our service territory on April 13 and caused 240,000 outages Power back within 24 hours for vast majority

Moratorium on customer shut-offs in all states, unless safety issue

shut-offs in all states, unless safety issue No significant supply issues

Very positive feedback from customers and key policymakers 2 Eversource's Total Shareholder Return Has Outperformed Significantly in Both the Short and Long Term Total Shareholder YTD April 30, 2019 3-Year* 5-Year* 10-Year* Return 2020 Eversource -4.6% 34.4% 68.7% 85.8% 356.7% EEI 40-Company -11.2% 25.8% 45.7% 64.4% 214.0% Index S&P 500 -9.3% 31.5% 53.2% 73.9% 256.7% *3-year,5-year, and 10-year for periods ended 12/31/19 3 Operating Performance Continues to Improve SAFETY ELECTRIC RELIABILITY GAS RESPONSE 2019 2018 Injury rate per 100 employees0.7 0.7(DART) Average months between interruptions 21.6 17.2(MBI) System average interruption duration59.2 77.5(SAIDI) On-time emergency99.7% 99.5% response Top Decile Among Our Peers 4 Eversource Only US Energy Utility Targeting Carbon Neutrality By 2030 Eversource GHG Emissions in Metric Tonnes CO2e 25,000,000 22,041,842 20,000,000 15,000,000 96% Decline from HOW WE'LL GET THERE • Reduce our own energy use by improving the efficiency of our facilities and reducing fleet emissions. • Reduce line losses in the electric transmission and distribution system. • Reduce sulfur hexafluoride in our 10,000,000 5,000,000 1990 to 2018 electrical gas-insulated switchgear. • Replace remaining bare steel and cast-iron mains in our natural gas distribution system to improve safety 2,593,229 2,273,3211,454,9201,226,820 815,150 0 Base 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Year 1990 and eliminate methane leaks. • Increase investments in renewable generation that will further reduce the carbon footprint of our operations. 5 Eversource Recognized as the Leading Energy Company #1 for utilities on list of America's Most Just Companies #1 Energy and Utilities Company on Newsweek magazine's Most Responsible Companies list Top level ESG and ESG risk rating Eversource became a Most Honored Company in 2020 6 2020 Guidance, Long-Term Growth Rate Intact EPS Range $3.60 - $3.70 Long-Term Growth 5%-7% Key 2020 Earnings Drivers Distribution rate increases

Transmission rate base growth

Growth in distribution capital tracking programs

Higher depreciation and property taxes

Higher interest expense

Higher share count 7 Dividend Growth Continues to Outperform Peers Annualized Dividend $2.50 $2.14 $2.27 $2.02 $2.00 $1.90 5% - 7% $1.78 $1.50 +$0.13 +$0.12 $1.00 +$0.12 +$0.12 $0.50 +$0.11 $0.00 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Payout 60% 61% 62% 62%* Ratios: *Excludes charges related to NPT in 2019 8 Projected Capital Expenditures For Core Businesses $ In Millions $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500 $0 $2,472 $152 $14 $335 $1,082 $889 $2,830 $185 $102 $404 $1,145 $994 $3,053 $239 $110 $453 $1,221 $1,030 $14.2 Billion 2020-2024 $3,071 $220 $2,834 $2,817 $2,706 $124 $169 $165 $171 $470 $127 $134 $147 $498 $501 $507 $1,347 $1,208 $1,162 $1,170 $910 $832 $855 $711 $2,763 $171 $153 $537 $1,234 $668 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Transmission Electric Distribution and MA Solar Natural Gas Distribution Water IT and Facilities 9 Transmission Rate Base Growth Projections $ in Millions $12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $4,000 $2,000 $0 $9,593 $9,035 $9,395 $8,602 $1,617 $1,792 $7,882 $1,323 $1,436 $7,264 $6,751 $1,232 $6,060 $1,062 $941 $777 $3,122 $3,580 $3,917 $4,108 $4,149 $2,696 $2,928 $2,517 $2,766 $3,114 $3,274 $3,528 $3,699 $3,682 $3,670 $3,652 2017A* 2018A* 2019A* 2020E* 2021E* 2022E* 2023E* 2024E* CL&P NSTAR Electric PSNH *Rate base figures do not include CWIP 10 Projected Investment in Pipe Replacements 2019-2024 All With Timely Cost Recovery Consistent with our sustainability strategy, we replaced 90 miles of $247 cast iron and steel pipe with safer, $232 more durable plastic in 2019. $217 $205 $200 $181 $184 $144 $137 $150 $130 $126 $ in Millions $100 $113$112 $50 $87 $95 $103 $79 $72 $68 $0 2019A 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E CT Accelerated Replacement Program MA Gas System Enhancement Program 11 Incremental Investments Expected to Grow Aquarion Rate Base Nearly 3 Times Faster Than Before Eversource Acquisition Year- End Rate Base $ in Millions $690 $710$740 $760 $820 $887 $927 $1,257 $1,167 $1,077 $996 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E* 2021E* 2022E* 2023E* 2024E* *Reflects rate base reduction due to Town of Hingham, MA vote in April 2019 to acquire Aquarion MA's assets in Hingham, Hull, and N. Cohasset for more than $100 million. 12 Rate Base by Core Business - Current and Future $27.0 billion* 5% 14% $18.1 billion* Note: Excludes offshore 5% 45% wind investments 11% 47% 37% 36% 2018 Year-End Rate Base Projected 2024 Year-End Rate Base Transmission Electric Distribution & MA Solar Natural Gas Distribution Water *Rate base estimates do not include CWIP, which totaled $1.72 billion as of 12/31/18 13 What Would be Additive to the Core Business Investment Forecast? Grid modernization at CL&P, PSNH

AMI

Additional capital requirements resulting from MA statewide natural gas distribution assessment

Columbia Gas of MA acquisition 14 Eversource to Acquire MA Natural Gas Assets of NiSource $1.1 billion in cash (~1x rate base)

Financing to be consistent with existing ES capital structure

No assumption of debt

Expected to be accretive over first 12 months and incrementally accretive over following years

DPU key approval required

Closing expected by end of Q3 2020 15 Key Facts About Columbia Gas of MA Number of customers ~330,000 Communities served 65 (~20 served by NSTAR Electric) Allowed ROE in most recent rate case 9.55% Average net income 2016-2017 $32 million (non-GAAP) Average cap ex 2016-2017 $124 million Owned LNG storage 1.83 bcf Customer growth rate (2018-2019) 1.4% Total miles of main ~5,000 16 NSTAR Electric Clean Energy and Grid Modernization Initiatives Solar: All sites now in service

70 MW in operation Storage: Construction underway on Cape Cod project; permitting continues on Martha's Vineyard project

Completion expected in early 2021 at a cost of $55 million EV Infrastructure: Executing on $45 million effort to build 3,500 new charging ports

Expected completion by early/mid 2021 Grid Modernization: Approved $133 million in grid facing investments in visibility and automation

New 2021-2023 plan due to DPU by mid-2020 17 MA Grid Mod Status - Implementing 2018-2020 Plan Preparing Filing for 2021-2023 Plan MA Grid Mod Tracked Investments 2018-2020 ($233MM) MA DPU order in grid modernization proceeding approved $133MM in tracked spending on a portfolio of investments. Work expected to be substantially complete by 12/31/20. Order also approved using grid modernization tracking mechanism for $100MM in energy storage and electric vehicle investments approved in previous rate case. Approximately 90% of work expected to be complete by 12/31/20. Next Steps File new three-year plan in mid-2020 for 2021-2023 implementation 18 Framework for an Equitable Modern Grid in CT PURA decision released on 10/2/19 focused on multiple objectives

Removing barriers to the growth of CT's green economy Enabling transition to decarbonize future focused on efforts in power generation, transportation and heating and cooling Addressing resilience reliability and standards system-wide and deploy or enhance use of AMI Addressing energy affordability

Focus is on the following eleven topics: Open Dockets Later in 2020 Subsequent Topics • AMI • Non-wires alternatives • Rate designs • Electric Storage • Resilience & reliability • Resource adequacy • Zero emission vehicles standards & programs and clean-energy • Innovative technology • Distributed energy supply • Interconnection resources standards Energy affordability

On May 6, 2020, PURA issued RFPs in the six open dockets

CL&P plans to submit proposals for each of the open dockets in June/July 2020 19 Expected Timeline For Eversource-Ørsted Projects South Fork Wind Revolution Wind Sunrise Wind Size 130 MW 704 MW 880 MW Price as of first ~ $160.33/MWH for 90 MW $98.43/MWH for RI (no escalator) $110.37/MWH day of commercial ~ $86.25/MWH for 40 MW CT pricing not disclosed (no escalator) operation (avg. annual escalator: 2%) Negotiating agreement to increase Status of original 90 MW to 130 MW. NY 400 MW for RI approved Contract signed with NYSERDA Contracts Comptroller and AG approval 304 MW for CT approved in October 2019 required Most Recent Projected In- End of 2022 End of 2023 End of 2024 Service Date BOEM review of Construction and On-shore and off-shore survey Operations Plan (COP) application BOEM COP application filed on work on hold in NY due to COVID- Permitting Status on "pause." NY State hearings 3/13/20. Continuing to target end-of- 19. Impact on 2020 COP filing delayed 10 weeks until 9/30/20. In- 2023 in-service and end-of-2024in-service better service before 2023 very unlikely known by late summer 20 Our Competitiveness in New England and New York Auctions Benefits From Our Superior Lease Locations Not to scale Distance to Mainland 60-65 Miles Block Island Wind 35-40 Miles Revolution Wind 20-25 Miles South Fork Wind Deepwater Bay State Mayflower Northern Wind Lease Lease Lease 21 Key Factors Helping to Keep Customer Bills In Check Decline in Eversource O&M

Down approximately $220 million from 2012

Lower corporate tax rates flowing through to customers

Estimated savings of approximately $300 million annually, including EDIT refunds

Increased efficiency of buildings and appliances

75% reduction of generating capacity costs from May 2019 through June 2023 22 Estimated Generation Capacity Costs Paid By New England Electric Customers $4,500 $4,000 $3,500 $4,000 Millions $3,000 $3,100$3,000 $ In $2,500 $2,400 $2,100 $2,000 $1,600 $1,500 $1,000 $980 $500 $0 FCA 8 FCA 9 FCA 10 FCA 11 FCA 12 FCA 13 FCA 14 June 2017- June 2018- June 2019- June 2020- June 2021- June 2022- June 2023- May 2018 May 2019 May 2020 May 2021 May 2022 May 2023 May 2024 Source - ISO-NE FCA news releases 23 Current Rate Cases PSNH PSNH filed a general rate case to raise annual base distribution rates by approximately

$70 million on a permanent basis, effective 7/1/20, including an increase sought on a temporary basis

$70 million on a permanent basis, effective 7/1/20, including an increase sought on a temporary basis On 6/27/19, after settlement with Staff, the NHPUC allowed PSNH to raise annual distribution rates by $28 million on a temporary basis, effective 7/1/19, until decision on permanent rates is effective. Once permanent rates are approved, revenues will be reconciled back to 7/1/19.

NHPUC-reported Distribution ROE for 2019: 8.07% (9.67% authorized)

Distribution ROE for 2019: 8.07% (9.67% authorized) Staff recommendation: $24.4 million increase, 8.25% ROE and 50% equity ratio

Emergency order on 4/24/20 delays rate decision until as late as November 2020. Temporary rates to remain in effect until permanent rates are implemented NSTAR Gas On 11/8/19, NSTAR Gas filed a rate request seeking a $38 million base rate adjustment, effective 10/1/20

Request includes a proposed Performance Based Rate (PBR) mechanism (tied to a 5-year stayout) PBR adjustment includes inflation plus approximately 1.3% adder

First general rate review since 2014

Proposed authorized ROE: 10.45%; capital structure 54.85% equity; 45.15% long-term debt

long-term debt AG recommendation: Between 8.25% and 8.50%

ROE reported to the DPU for 2019: 7.40%

Final decision expected by October 30, 2020; rates effective November 1, 2020 24 Recent Distribution Rate Decisions CL&P Rate Settlement Effective Date: 5/1/18

Authorized ROE: 9.25%

Term: 3 years

Base rate increases: 5/1/18 = $64.3M 5/1/19 = $31.1M 5/1/20 = $29.2M

Tracking mechanism for capex over $270 million Yankee Gas Rate Settlement Effective date: 11/15/18

Authorized ROE: 9.3%

Base rate increases: 11/15/18 = $1.4M 1/1/20 = $15.8M 1/1/21 = $13M

2020 and 2021

Revenue decoupling

Tracking mechanism for aging infrastructure replacements and for capex over $150 million NSTAR Electric Rate Decision Effective Date: 2/1/18

Authorized ROE: 10%

Term: 5 years

Base rate decrease of

$19 million on 2/1/18 (net of tax reform) followed by inflation-adjusted increases from 2019-2022

$19 million on 2/1/18 (net of tax reform) followed by inflation-adjusted increases from 2019-2022 Base rate increases to date: 1/1/19 = $31.5M

1/1/20 = $33.6M

1/1/20 = $33.6M Key Provisions: Revenue decoupling; approval of grid modernization expenditures with tracking for battery storage; EV infrastructure 25 FERC Transmission New England ROE Update Current base: 10.57%; Cap: 11.74% (2014 Opinion 531A)

Oct. 2018 FERC Order in New England ROE cases proposed a new methodology to address issues raised by Court in vacating Opinion 531A (New England ROE Complaint I)

This new methodology provided a path forward to resolve 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016 complaints against New England transmission ROEs Briefs and reply briefs filed in early 2019; timing of decision remains unclear Original FERC-proposed new methodology averaged DCF, CAPM, risk premium, expected earnings Illustrative base: 10.41%; Cap: 13.08% (Oct. 2018 proposed new method)

FERC changed methodology again in a November 2019 MISO TO Order and applied only DCF & CAPM methodologies; impact on New England cases unclear

In March 2020, FERC issued a NOPR asking for comments on several items related to incentives, including raising RTO adder from 50 bps to 100 bps and capping incentives at 250 bps

ES incentives now capped at 11.74%, 117 bps above 10.57% base

26 Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Financial Results Electric Distribution Electric Transmission Natural Gas Distribution Water Distribution Parent & Other (Non-GAAP) EPS (Non-GAAP) exc. Acquisition Charge Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change $0.39 $0.38 $0.01 0.38 0.37 0.01 0.25 0.24 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 (0.01) (0.02) 0.01 $1.02 $0.97 $0.05 Acquisition Charge (0.01) 0.00 (0.01) Reported EPS (GAAP) $1.01 $0.97 $0.04 27 Eversource Has Completed Several Financings This Year ES parent sold $350M of 30-year notes in January

30-year notes in January NSTAR Electric sold $400M of 10-year "Green Bonds" in March

10-year "Green Bonds" in March ES closed on the remaining nearly $420M of its June 2019 forward sale arrangement in March

NSTAR Gas closed May 7 on $190M of 5-year and 30-year bonds

5-year and 30-year bonds Remaining maturities for 2020 total only $25M

Primary remaining financing activity is to raise $1.1 billion of equity and debt to acquire Columbia Gas of MA assets

Commercial paper rates continue to trend favorably:

ES Parent weighted average Q1 2020 rate was 2.09% vs. 2.73% in Q1 2019 NSTAR Electric weighted average Q1 2020 rate was 1.49% vs. 2.49% in Q1 2019

28 Attachments Original document

