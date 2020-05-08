Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/08 04:10:00 pm
77.79 USD   +0.19%
05:14pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : May 2020 Investor Calls
PU
03:49pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Plants Sustainable Future with Cape Cod Organization
PU
05/06EVERSOURCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eversource Energy : May 2020 Investor Calls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

May 2020

Investor Calls

Safe Harbor Statement

All per-share amounts in this presentation are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include non-GAAP financial measures referencing 2020 earnings and EPS excluding certain acquisition costs and Q2 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) impairment charge. Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2020 and 2019 results without including these items. Management believes the acquisition costs and the NPT impairment charge are not indicative of Eversource Energy's ongoing costs and performance. Due to the nature and significance of these items on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy's financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy's consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy's operating performance.

This document includes statements concerning Eversource Energy's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "forecast," "should," "could" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; the negative impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our customers, vendors, employees, regulators, and operations; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities, acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our electric transmission and electric, natural gas, and water distribution systems; actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies, substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology or development of alternative energy sources related to our current or future business model; contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures, including the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts asset acquisition; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including compliance with environmental laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors.

Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). They are updated as necessary and available on Eversource Energy's website at www.eversource.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energy's actual results, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by federal securities laws, Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1

Eversource Executing Its Business Plan and Serving

    • Million Customers DuringCOVID-19 Crisis
  • Extensive efforts to protect employees, moving to remote working, hygienically cleaning facilities and fleet, promoting social distancing
  • Essential field work continues with states exempting utility work from statewide business restrictions
  • Since early March, approximately 4,000 employees normally working in ES facilities successfully redeployed to work remotely, including vast majority of customer service representatives
  • Emergency response tested during March23-24 snowstorm in New Hampshire that caused 56,000+ customer outages and intense nor'easter that battered our service territory on April 13 and caused 240,000 outages
    • Power back within 24 hours for vast majority
  • Moratorium on customershut-offs in all states, unless safety issue
  • No significant supply issues
  • Very positive feedback from customers and key policymakers

2

Eversource's Total Shareholder Return Has

Outperformed Significantly in Both the Short

and Long Term

Total Shareholder

YTD

April 30,

2019

3-Year*

5-Year*

10-Year*

Return

2020

Eversource

-4.6%

34.4%

68.7%

85.8%

356.7%

EEI 40-Company

-11.2%

25.8%

45.7%

64.4%

214.0%

Index

S&P 500

-9.3%

31.5%

53.2%

73.9%

256.7%

*3-year,5-year, and 10-year for periods ended 12/31/19

3

Operating Performance Continues to Improve

SAFETY

ELECTRIC

RELIABILITY

GAS

RESPONSE

2019 2018

Injury rate per

100 employees0.7 0.7(DART)

Average months

between interruptions 21.6 17.2(MBI)

System average

interruption duration59.2 77.5(SAIDI)

On-time

emergency99.7% 99.5%

response

Top Decile

Among Our

Peers

4

Eversource Only US Energy Utility Targeting

Carbon Neutrality By 2030

Eversource GHG Emissions in Metric Tonnes CO2e

25,000,000

22,041,842

20,000,000

15,000,000

96% Decline from

HOW WE'LL GET THERE

• Reduce our own energy use by

improving the efficiency of our

facilities and reducing fleet

emissions.

• Reduce line losses in the electric

transmission and distribution system.

• Reduce sulfur hexafluoride in our

10,000,000

5,000,000

1990 to 2018

electrical gas-insulated switchgear.

• Replace remaining bare steel and

cast-iron mains in our natural gas

distribution system to improve safety

2,593,229 2,273,3211,454,9201,226,820 815,150

0

Base

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Year 1990

and eliminate methane leaks.

• Increase investments in renewable

generation that will further reduce

the carbon footprint of our

operations.

5

Eversource Recognized as the Leading

Energy Company

#1 for utilities on list of America's

Most Just Companies

#1 Energy and Utilities Company on Newsweek magazine's Most Responsible Companies list

Top level ESG and ESG risk rating

Eversource became a Most

Honored Company in 2020

6

2020 Guidance, Long-Term Growth Rate Intact

EPS Range $3.60 - $3.70

Long-Term Growth 5%-7%

Key 2020 Earnings Drivers

  • Distribution rate increases
  • Transmission rate base growth
  • Growth in distribution capital tracking programs
  • Higher depreciation and property taxes
  • Higher interest expense
  • Higher share count

7

Dividend Growth Continues to Outperform Peers

Annualized Dividend

$2.50

$2.14

$2.27

$2.02

$2.00

$1.90

5% - 7%

$1.78

$1.50

+$0.13

+$0.12

$1.00

+$0.12

+$0.12

$0.50

+$0.11

$0.00

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Payout

60%

61%

62%

62%*

Ratios:

*Excludes charges related to NPT in 2019

8

Projected Capital Expenditures For Core

Businesses

$ In Millions

$3,500

$3,000

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$0

$2,472

$152

$14

$335

$1,082

$889

$2,830

$185 $102

$404

$1,145

$994

$3,053

$239 $110

$453

$1,221

$1,030

$14.2 Billion 2020-2024

$3,071

$220

$2,834

$2,817

$2,706

$124

$169

$165

$171

$470

$127

$134

$147

$498

$501

$507

$1,347

$1,208

$1,162

$1,170

$910

$832

$855

$711

$2,763

$171 $153

$537

$1,234

$668

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

2024E

Transmission

Electric Distribution and MA Solar

Natural Gas Distribution

Water

IT and Facilities

9

Transmission Rate Base Growth Projections

$ in Millions

$12,000

$10,000

$8,000

$6,000

$4,000

$2,000

$0

$9,593

$9,035

$9,395

$8,602

$1,617

$1,792

$7,882

$1,323

$1,436

$7,264

$6,751

$1,232

$6,060

$1,062

$941

$777

$3,122

$3,580

$3,917

$4,108

$4,149

$2,696

$2,928

$2,517

$2,766

$3,114

$3,274

$3,528

$3,699

$3,682

$3,670

$3,652

2017A*

2018A*

2019A*

2020E*

2021E*

2022E*

2023E*

2024E*

CL&P

NSTAR Electric

PSNH

*Rate base figures do not include CWIP

10

Projected Investment in Pipe Replacements 2019-2024

All With Timely Cost Recovery

Consistent with our sustainability

strategy, we replaced 90 miles of

$247

cast iron and steel pipe with safer,

$232

more durable plastic in 2019.

$217

$205

$200

$181

$184

$144

$137

$150

$130

$126

$ in Millions

$100

$113$112

$50

$87

$95

$103

$79

$72

$68

$0

2019A

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

2024E

CT Accelerated Replacement Program

MA Gas System Enhancement Program

11

Incremental Investments Expected to Grow Aquarion Rate Base Nearly 3 Times Faster Than Before Eversource Acquisition

Year- End Rate Base $ in Millions

$690 $710$740 $760

$820

$887

$927

$1,257

$1,167

$1,077

$996

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020E*

2021E*

2022E*

2023E*

2024E*

*Reflects rate base reduction due to Town of Hingham, MA vote in April 2019 to acquire Aquarion MA's assets in Hingham, Hull, and N. Cohasset for more than $100 million.

12

Rate Base by Core Business - Current and Future

$27.0 billion*

5%

14%

$18.1 billion*

Note: Excludes offshore

5%

45%

wind investments

11%

47%

37%

36%

2018 Year-End Rate Base

Projected 2024 Year-End

Rate Base

Transmission

Electric Distribution & MA Solar

Natural Gas Distribution

Water

*Rate base estimates do not include CWIP, which totaled $1.72 billion as of 12/31/18

13

What Would be Additive to the Core

Business Investment Forecast?

  • Grid modernization at CL&P, PSNH
  • AMI
  • Additional capital requirements resulting from MA statewide natural gas distribution assessment
  • Columbia Gas of MA acquisition

14

Eversource to Acquire MA Natural Gas

Assets of NiSource

  • $1.1 billion in cash (~1x rate base)
  • Financing to be consistent with existing ES capital structure
  • No assumption of debt
  • Expected to be accretive over first 12 months and incrementally accretive over following years
  • DPU key approval required
  • Closing expected by end of Q3 2020

15

Key Facts About Columbia Gas of MA

Number of customers

~330,000

Communities served

65 (~20 served by NSTAR Electric)

Allowed ROE in most recent rate case

9.55%

Average net income 2016-2017

$32 million (non-GAAP)

Average cap ex 2016-2017

$124 million

Owned LNG storage

1.83 bcf

Customer growth rate (2018-2019)

1.4%

Total miles of main

~5,000

16

NSTAR Electric Clean Energy and Grid

Modernization Initiatives

Solar:

  • All sites now in service
  • 70 MW in operation

Storage:

  • Construction underway on Cape Cod project; permitting continues on Martha's Vineyard project
  • Completion expected in early 2021 at a cost of $55 million

EV Infrastructure:

  • Executing on $45 million effort to build 3,500 new charging ports
  • Expected completion by early/mid 2021

Grid Modernization:

  • Approved $133 million in grid facing investments in visibility and automation
  • New2021-2023 plan due to DPU by mid-2020

17

MA Grid Mod Status - Implementing 2018-2020 Plan

Preparing Filing for 2021-2023 Plan

MA Grid Mod Tracked Investments

2018-2020 ($233MM)

MA DPU order in grid modernization proceeding approved $133MM in tracked spending on a portfolio of investments. Work expected to be substantially complete by 12/31/20.

Order also approved using grid modernization tracking mechanism for $100MM in energy storage and electric vehicle investments approved in previous rate case. Approximately 90% of work expected to be complete by 12/31/20.

Next Steps

File new three-year plan in mid-2020 for 2021-2023 implementation

18

Framework for an Equitable Modern Grid in CT

  • PURA decision released on 10/2/19 focused on multiple objectives
    • Removing barriers to the growth of CT's green economy
    • Enabling transition to decarbonize future focused on efforts in power generation, transportation and heating and cooling
    • Addressing resilience reliability and standardssystem-wide and deploy or enhance use of AMI
    • Addressing energy affordability
  • Focus is on the following eleven topics:

Open Dockets

Later in 2020

Subsequent Topics

AMI

Non-wires alternatives

Rate designs

Electric Storage

Resilience & reliability

Resource adequacy

Zero emission vehicles

standards & programs

and clean-energy

Innovative technology

Distributed energy

supply

Interconnection

resources

standards

  • Energy affordability
  • On May 6, 2020, PURA issued RFPs in the six open dockets
  • CL&P plans to submit proposals for each of the open dockets in June/July 2020

19

Expected Timeline For Eversource-Ørsted Projects

South Fork Wind

Revolution Wind

Sunrise Wind

Size

130 MW

704 MW

880 MW

Price as of first

~ $160.33/MWH for 90 MW

$98.43/MWH for RI (no escalator)

$110.37/MWH

day of commercial

~ $86.25/MWH for 40 MW

CT pricing not disclosed

(no escalator)

operation

(avg. annual escalator: 2%)

Negotiating agreement to increase

Status of

original 90 MW to 130 MW. NY

400 MW for RI approved

Contract signed with NYSERDA

Contracts

Comptroller and AG approval

304 MW for CT approved

in October 2019

required

Most Recent

Projected In-

End of 2022

End of 2023

End of 2024

Service Date

BOEM review of Construction and

On-shore and off-shore survey

Operations Plan (COP) application

BOEM COP application filed on

work on hold in NY due to COVID-

Permitting Status

on "pause." NY State hearings

3/13/20. Continuing to target end-of-

19. Impact on 2020 COP filing

delayed 10 weeks until 9/30/20. In-

2023 in-service

and end-of-2024in-service better

service before 2023 very unlikely

known by late summer

20

Our Competitiveness in New England and

New York Auctions Benefits From Our Superior

Lease Locations

Not to scale

Distance to Mainland

60-65 Miles

Block Island Wind

35-40 Miles

Revolution

Wind

20-25 Miles

South

Fork

Wind

Deepwater

Bay State

Mayflower

Northern

Wind Lease

Lease

Lease

21

Key Factors Helping to Keep Customer

Bills In Check

  • Decline in Eversource O&M
    • Down approximately $220 million from 2012
  • Lower corporate tax rates flowing through to customers
    • Estimated savings of approximately $300 million annually, including EDIT refunds
  • Increased efficiency of buildings and appliances
  • 75% reduction of generating capacity costs from May 2019 through June 2023

22

Estimated Generation Capacity Costs Paid By New

England Electric Customers

$4,500

$4,000

$3,500

$4,000

Millions

$3,000

$3,100$3,000

$ In

$2,500

$2,400

$2,100

$2,000

$1,600

$1,500

$1,000

$980

$500

$0

FCA 8

FCA 9

FCA 10

FCA 11

FCA 12

FCA 13

FCA 14

June 2017-

June 2018-

June 2019-

June 2020-

June 2021-

June 2022-

June 2023-

May 2018

May 2019

May 2020

May 2021

May 2022

May 2023

May 2024

Source - ISO-NE FCA news releases

23

Current Rate Cases

PSNH

  • PSNH filed a general rate case to raise annual base distribution rates by approximately
    $70 million on a permanent basis, effective 7/1/20, including an increase sought on a temporary basis
    • On 6/27/19, after settlement with Staff, the NHPUC allowed PSNH to raise annual distribution rates by $28 million on a temporary basis, effective 7/1/19, until decision on permanent rates is effective. Once permanent rates are approved, revenues will be reconciled back to 7/1/19.
  • NHPUC-reportedDistribution ROE for 2019: 8.07% (9.67% authorized)
  • Staff recommendation: $24.4 million increase, 8.25% ROE and 50% equity ratio
  • Emergency order on 4/24/20 delays rate decision until as late as November 2020. Temporary rates to remain in effect until permanent rates are implemented

NSTAR Gas

  • On 11/8/19, NSTAR Gas filed a rate request seeking a $38 million base rate adjustment, effective 10/1/20
    • Request includes a proposed Performance Based Rate (PBR) mechanism (tied to a5-year stayout)
    • PBR adjustment includes inflation plus approximately 1.3% adder
  • First general rate review since 2014
  • Proposed authorized ROE: 10.45%; capital structure 54.85% equity; 45.15%long-term debt
  • AG recommendation: Between 8.25% and 8.50%
  • ROE reported to the DPU for 2019: 7.40%
  • Final decision expected by October 30, 2020; rates effective November 1, 2020

24

Recent Distribution Rate Decisions

CL&P Rate Settlement

  • Effective Date: 5/1/18
  • Authorized ROE: 9.25%
  • Term: 3 years
  • Base rate increases: 5/1/18 = $64.3M 5/1/19 = $31.1M 5/1/20 = $29.2M
  • Tracking mechanism for capex over $270 million

Yankee Gas Rate

Settlement

  • Effective date: 11/15/18
  • Authorized ROE: 9.3%
  • Base rate increases: 11/15/18 = $1.4M 1/1/20 = $15.8M 1/1/21 = $13M
  • 2020 and 2021
  • Revenue decoupling
  • Tracking mechanism for aging infrastructure replacements and for capex over $150 million

NSTAR Electric

Rate Decision

  • Effective Date: 2/1/18
  • Authorized ROE: 10%
  • Term: 5 years
  • Base rate decrease of
    $19 million on 2/1/18 (net of tax reform) followed by inflation-adjusted increases from 2019-2022
  • Base rate increases to date: 1/1/19 = $31.5M
    1/1/20 = $33.6M
  • Key Provisions: Revenue decoupling; approval of grid modernization expenditures with tracking for battery storage; EV infrastructure

25

FERC Transmission New England ROE Update

  • Current base: 10.57%; Cap: 11.74% (2014 Opinion 531A)
  • Oct. 2018 FERC Order in New England ROE cases proposed a new methodology to address issues raised by Court in vacating Opinion 531A (New England ROE Complaint I)
    • This new methodology provided a path forward to resolve 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016 complaints against New England transmission ROEs
    • Briefs and reply briefs filed in early 2019; timing of decision remains unclear
    • OriginalFERC-proposed new methodology averaged DCF, CAPM, risk premium, expected earnings
    • Illustrative base: 10.41%; Cap: 13.08% (Oct. 2018 proposed new method)
  • FERC changed methodology again in a November 2019 MISO TO Order and applied only DCF & CAPM methodologies; impact on New England cases unclear
  • In March 2020, FERC issued a NOPR asking for comments on several items related to incentives, including raising RTO adder from 50 bps to 100 bps and capping incentives at 250 bps
    • ES incentives now capped at 11.74%, 117 bps above 10.57% base

26

Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Financial Results

Electric Distribution

Electric Transmission

Natural Gas Distribution

Water Distribution

Parent & Other (Non-GAAP)

EPS (Non-GAAP) exc. Acquisition Charge

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

$0.39

$0.38

$0.01

0.38

0.37

0.01

0.25

0.24

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.01

(0.01)

(0.02)

0.01

$1.02

$0.97

$0.05

Acquisition Charge

(0.01)

0.00

(0.01)

Reported EPS (GAAP)

$1.01

$0.97

$0.04

27

Eversource Has Completed Several

Financings This Year

  • ES parent sold $350M of30-year notes in January
  • NSTAR Electric sold $400M of10-year "Green Bonds" in March
  • ES closed on the remaining nearly $420M of its June 2019 forward sale arrangement in March
  • NSTAR Gas closed May 7 on $190M of5-year and 30-year bonds
  • Remaining maturities for 2020 total only $25M
  • Primary remaining financing activity is to raise $1.1 billion of equity and debt to acquire Columbia Gas of MA assets
  • Commercial paper rates continue to trend favorably:
    • ES Parent weighted average Q1 2020 rate was 2.09% vs. 2.73% in Q1 2019
    • NSTAR Electric weighted average Q1 2020 rate was 1.49% vs. 2.49% in Q1 2019

28

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 21:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
05:14pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : May 2020 Investor Calls
PU
03:49pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Plants Sustainable Future with Cape Cod Organization
PU
05/06EVERSOURCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Webcast First Quarter Results
BU
04/29EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Using All-Electronic Tree Trimming Permission Protocol
PU
04/22EVERSOURCE : Offers Ways to Celebrate Earth Day While Maintaining Social Distanc..
BU
04/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Upgrading Natural Gas System in Naugatuck
PU
04/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Crews Work on Colchester Segment of Essential Gas Resiliency..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 083 M
EBIT 2020 2 088 M
Net income 2020 1 208 M
Debt 2020 16 244 M
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,66x
EV / Sales2021 4,63x
Capitalization 26 087 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 87,15  $
Last Close Price 77,64  $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-8.73%26 087
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.30%109 872
ENEL S.P.A.-12.50%67 833
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.70%65 546
IBERDROLA-1.38%61 276
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.95%58 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group