Eversource Energy : NH SBDC and Eversource Partner to Drive Energy Efficiency for Small Businesses

Partnership to support NH SBDC's Sustainability Program will support economic development, help more businesses lower energy costs

MANCHESTER, N.H. (October 16, 2019) - In order to support economic development and help New Hampshire small businesses lower their energy costs and reduce their impact on the environment, the NH Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Eversource have partnered to enhance the SBDC's Business Sustainability Program. As part of the two-year partnership, Eversource will provide support and energy efficiency expertise to the program office, which provides one-on-one confidential business advising in the areas of environmental management, energy efficiency assessment and funding, and employee safety to small businesses across the state.

'NH SBDC is pleased to partner with Eversource on this project to bring more information and resources about energy efficiency to the state's small business community,' said Liz Gray, state director of the NH SBDC. 'In addition to energy projects, our Business Sustainability Program also works with companies on adopting best management practices to reduce operational risk, increase profitability, and therefore enhance the value of a company. We are grateful for Eversource's thought leadership on the clean energy future and their support for expanding SBDC's Business Sustainability Program's efforts.'

'We're excited to partner with the NH SBDC on the Business Sustainability Program to help small business lower their energy costs and reduce their impact on the environment, which will also support economic development across the state,' said Eversource NH Energy Efficiency Spokesperson Kate Peters. 'At Eversource we're focused on innovative solutions that improve reliability, lower costs and advance a clean energy future, and connecting more businesses with energy efficiency programs is an important part of those efforts.'

The partnership will focus on strengthening the Business Sustainability Program in three key areas: awareness of available energy efficiency solutions, services and resources; energy efficiency training and education for SBDC staff working with small businesses; and connecting businesses to those resources and programs. In addition, together NH SBDC and Eversource will develop an e-Learning course on energy efficiency for businesses that will be added to the SBDC's robust curriculum of online business education opportunities.

About NH SBDC

NH SBDC is the leading resource for business advising and education for small to medium businesses in the Granite State. Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the NH SBDC is an outreach program of the UNH Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics in conjunction with SBA, the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, the University of New Hampshire, and the private sector. A part of 63 SBDC programs nationwide, the NH SBDC was fully accredited in 2015 by the Association of Small Business Development Centers. Over the past 35 years, NH SBDC has advised or trained more than 96,000 New Hampshire entrepreneurs, helping them to start over 2,000 businesses and create more than 7,500 jobs. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NHSmallBusinessDevelopmentCenter/ and @nhsbdc on Twitter.

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,300 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the top contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceNH) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceNH). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

