Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : NH SBDC and Eversource Partner to Drive Energy Efficiency for Small Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Partnership to support NH SBDC's Sustainability Program will support economic development, help more businesses lower energy costs

MANCHESTER, N.H. (October 16, 2019) - In order to support economic development and help New Hampshire small businesses lower their energy costs and reduce their impact on the environment, the NH Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Eversource have partnered to enhance the SBDC's Business Sustainability Program. As part of the two-year partnership, Eversource will provide support and energy efficiency expertise to the program office, which provides one-on-one confidential business advising in the areas of environmental management, energy efficiency assessment and funding, and employee safety to small businesses across the state.

'NH SBDC is pleased to partner with Eversource on this project to bring more information and resources about energy efficiency to the state's small business community,' said Liz Gray, state director of the NH SBDC. 'In addition to energy projects, our Business Sustainability Program also works with companies on adopting best management practices to reduce operational risk, increase profitability, and therefore enhance the value of a company. We are grateful for Eversource's thought leadership on the clean energy future and their support for expanding SBDC's Business Sustainability Program's efforts.'

'We're excited to partner with the NH SBDC on the Business Sustainability Program to help small business lower their energy costs and reduce their impact on the environment, which will also support economic development across the state,' said Eversource NH Energy Efficiency Spokesperson Kate Peters. 'At Eversource we're focused on innovative solutions that improve reliability, lower costs and advance a clean energy future, and connecting more businesses with energy efficiency programs is an important part of those efforts.'

The partnership will focus on strengthening the Business Sustainability Program in three key areas: awareness of available energy efficiency solutions, services and resources; energy efficiency training and education for SBDC staff working with small businesses; and connecting businesses to those resources and programs. In addition, together NH SBDC and Eversource will develop an e-Learning course on energy efficiency for businesses that will be added to the SBDC's robust curriculum of online business education opportunities.

About NH SBDC

NH SBDC is the leading resource for business advising and education for small to medium businesses in the Granite State. Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the NH SBDC is an outreach program of the UNH Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics in conjunction with SBA, the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, the University of New Hampshire, and the private sector. A part of 63 SBDC programs nationwide, the NH SBDC was fully accredited in 2015 by the Association of Small Business Development Centers. Over the past 35 years, NH SBDC has advised or trained more than 96,000 New Hampshire entrepreneurs, helping them to start over 2,000 businesses and create more than 7,500 jobs. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NHSmallBusinessDevelopmentCenter/ and @nhsbdc on Twitter.

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,300 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the top contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceNH) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceNH). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Kaitlyn Woods
603-634-2418
kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 20:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
04:59pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : NH SBDC and Eversource Partner to Drive Energy Efficiency fo..
PU
04:59pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Upgrading Electric System in South Windsor
PU
10/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : and NH Ski Resorts Partner to Give Environment a Lift with E..
PU
10/11EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Contribution Supports North Country Arts Community
PU
10/11EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employees in Massachusetts Gearing Up for Hartford Marathon
PU
10/10EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employees Gearing up for the Hartford Marathon
PU
10/08EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Connecticut Contact Center Team Answers the Call to Support ..
PU
10/07EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Downtown Hartford Transformation is Underway for Saturday's ..
PU
10/04EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employees and Volunteer Rescue Divers Bring Peace of Mind Al..
PU
10/03EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Supports Cape Cod Marine Animal Nonprofit
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 594 M
EBIT 2019 1 816 M
Net income 2019 1 002 M
Debt 2019 15 317 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,95x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
Capitalization 27 212 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 82,47  $
Last Close Price 84,09  $
Spread / Highest target 9,41%
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY30.32%27 212
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.30.91%109 015
ENEL S.P.A.35.57%76 723
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.08%69 217
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.88%66 887
IBERDROLA30.46%64 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group