Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : Partnership Aimed at Addressing Tight Labor Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

Upgrading gas infrastructure while expanding the network to connect new customers takes an army of field technicians. Yet in today's tight labor market it can be tough to attract specially-trained people to do the job. In an effort to overcome that, Eversource is partnering with Middlesex Community College and the Workforce Alliance, a private non-profit agency working with the underemployed, to train new gas field technicians.

The partners came together last year to create a training program that would meet the growing need for skilled gas field technicians. The 108-hour curriculum includes evening college classroom instruction and days outdoors at Eversource's state-of-the-art training facility, all to equip students with the skills needed to perform real-life tasks once they complete the program. Things like pipe fitting, leak detection, accident awareness and prevention. Work that's done with specialized tools of the trade, in all types weather, sometimes under other challenging conditions.

The first class, a diverse group of 11 men and women, nearly all held day jobs while attending weekday evening classes and four full-day Saturday classes.

In November, students in the first graduating class earned their Natural Gas Field Technician Certificates, and each of the graduates were immediately offered positions by Eversource.

'The transition from small business owner to an Eversource natural gas technician has been fulfilling and liberating,' said Darrell Kuhne, a program graduate.

Kuhne is an 18-year veteran of the home building trade and is now training to become a supervisor at Eversource.


'The gas certification training was a good fit. I'm used to learning new things in a non-formal setting,' said the Middletown resident. 'I hit the ground running in January and easily interact with guys in the field who are working on a job.'

'We're excited for these students who've worked so hard over the last several months to earn their Natural Gas Field Technician Certificate,' said Eversource Vice President of Gas Operations Kevin Kelley, who presented the certificates during the graduation ceremony. 'Since completing this program, this new generation of well-trained natural gas field technicians now has a clear understanding of our industry and the skills necessary to pursue a career in the fast- growing natural gas business.'

Interest in the program has grown since the inaugural class graduated and the application process for the next certificate program is open now until May 15, 2019. For details about the program and how to apply, visit https://mxcc.edu/ce/courses/natural-gas/

An open house at Eversource's gas training complex in Berlin is set for April 25 from 5 to 7 pm. This event is designed to provide applicants the opportunity to visit the outdoor training facility and meet Eversource employees who are involved with the program.

###

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
06:03pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Partnership Aimed at Addressing Tight Labor Market
PU
04/16EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Partners with Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut t..
PU
04/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Grant Helps Individuals and Families in Need Through Simsbur..
PU
04/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Grant Empowers Workforce Housing Coalition
PU
04/12EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Producing Miss New Hampshire
PU
04/10EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Offers Spring Tips as Part of Year-Round Commitment to Safet..
PU
04/09EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Substation Upgrades Automate Grid, Enhance Reliability for C..
PU
04/09EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Earns 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excell..
PU
04/08EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Celebrates National Volunteer Week
PU
04/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Social Customer Care, One Tweet at a Time
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 452 M
EBIT 2019 1 903 M
Net income 2019 1 111 M
Debt 2019 14 750 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 20,21
P/E ratio 2020 19,22
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
Capitalization 22 259 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 72,2 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY8.83%22 259
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.03%90 760
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.23%64 826
ENEL8.58%62 966
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.12%60 051
IBERDROLA9.97%56 907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About