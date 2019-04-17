Eversource Energy : Partnership Aimed at Addressing Tight Labor Market

Upgrading gas infrastructure while expanding the network to connect new customers takes an army of field technicians. Yet in today's tight labor market it can be tough to attract specially-trained people to do the job. In an effort to overcome that, Eversource is partnering with Middlesex Community College and the Workforce Alliance, a private non-profit agency working with the underemployed, to train new gas field technicians.

The partners came together last year to create a training program that would meet the growing need for skilled gas field technicians. The 108-hour curriculum includes evening college classroom instruction and days outdoors at Eversource's state-of-the-art training facility, all to equip students with the skills needed to perform real-life tasks once they complete the program. Things like pipe fitting, leak detection, accident awareness and prevention. Work that's done with specialized tools of the trade, in all types weather, sometimes under other challenging conditions.

The first class, a diverse group of 11 men and women, nearly all held day jobs while attending weekday evening classes and four full-day Saturday classes.

In November, students in the first graduating class earned their Natural Gas Field Technician Certificates, and each of the graduates were immediately offered positions by Eversource.

'The transition from small business owner to an Eversource natural gas technician has been fulfilling and liberating,' said Darrell Kuhne, a program graduate.

Kuhne is an 18-year veteran of the home building trade and is now training to become a supervisor at Eversource.



'The gas certification training was a good fit. I'm used to learning new things in a non-formal setting,' said the Middletown resident. 'I hit the ground running in January and easily interact with guys in the field who are working on a job.'

'We're excited for these students who've worked so hard over the last several months to earn their Natural Gas Field Technician Certificate,' said Eversource Vice President of Gas Operations Kevin Kelley, who presented the certificates during the graduation ceremony. 'Since completing this program, this new generation of well-trained natural gas field technicians now has a clear understanding of our industry and the skills necessary to pursue a career in the fast- growing natural gas business.'

Interest in the program has grown since the inaugural class graduated and the application process for the next certificate program is open now until May 15, 2019. For details about the program and how to apply, visit https://mxcc.edu/ce/courses/natural-gas/

An open house at Eversource's gas training complex in Berlin is set for April 25 from 5 to 7 pm. This event is designed to provide applicants the opportunity to visit the outdoor training facility and meet Eversource employees who are involved with the program.

