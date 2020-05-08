Eversource Energy : Plants Sustainable Future with Cape Cod Organization

Energy company partners with Food Forest Initiative to grow edible shrubs, promote ecological diversity

BOSTON (May 8, 2020) - As part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Eversource is teaming up with the Food Forest Initiative of Cape Cod and the Town of Harwich Water Department to plant edible and pollinator shrubs within the energy company's powerline easement. The fruit of this labor will literally bear fruit as the collaboration will create a sustainable landscape comprised of various edible plant species, including, raspberry, blueberry and hazelnut, accessible to the public and compatible in the existing distribution right of way.

'We strive to foster the long-term vitality of the land we manage, and this partnership with the Food Forest Initiative of Cape Cod and the Town of Harwich Water Department continues that preservation of open space,' said Eversource Director of Vegetation Management Bill Van Dam. 'These plantings promote diverse, native habitats and develop sustainable species everyone can enjoy for years to come.'

Approximately 500 edible and native perennial pollinator plants, shrubs and low-growing trees are being planted in an area known as the Pleasant Bay Woodlands. Eversource is providing mulch, plant material and signage for the project, as well as its certified arborists to assist with planting. The Food Forest Initiative helped with site planning, volunteer coordination, and plant selection. The Cape Cod-based organization's mission is to strengthen the Cape's biodiversity and improve food security through edible public plantings and education. The Harwich Water Commission owns the land and granted permission for the habitat to be cultivated. The new landscape demonstrates the positive impact from best practices in sustainable agriculture and will be used as a teaching lab in the future.

'The use of a powerline right of way is a location we've looked at for years to host a forest garden to produce food for both people and wildlife and provide a habitat for birds and pollinators,' said Food Forest Initiative Secretary Rand Burkert. 'We're thrilled to have the strong support of Eversource and Harwich Water Department on this project, and we're hoping that the species we've chosen will thrive in this space and provide local nutrition.'

Under the energy company's pandemic plan, volunteers and Eversource employees followed strict social distancing guidelines and best practices to safeguard health and prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing proper face coverings. For more information on Eversource's preparedness efforts and response to COVID-19, including FAQs for customers, ways to save, and more please visit Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company inNewsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies and the #1 utility byForbesandJUST Capital. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.5 million electric customers in 139 communities, nearly 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,800 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visiteversource.com, and follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagram, andLinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visitaquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:

Reid Lamberty

617-424-2108

reid.lamberty@eversource.com