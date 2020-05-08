Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eversource Energy : Plants Sustainable Future with Cape Cod Organization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 03:49pm EDT

Energy company partners with Food Forest Initiative to grow edible shrubs, promote ecological diversity

BOSTON (May 8, 2020) - As part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Eversource is teaming up with the Food Forest Initiative of Cape Cod and the Town of Harwich Water Department to plant edible and pollinator shrubs within the energy company's powerline easement. The fruit of this labor will literally bear fruit as the collaboration will create a sustainable landscape comprised of various edible plant species, including, raspberry, blueberry and hazelnut, accessible to the public and compatible in the existing distribution right of way.

'We strive to foster the long-term vitality of the land we manage, and this partnership with the Food Forest Initiative of Cape Cod and the Town of Harwich Water Department continues that preservation of open space,' said Eversource Director of Vegetation Management Bill Van Dam. 'These plantings promote diverse, native habitats and develop sustainable species everyone can enjoy for years to come.'

Approximately 500 edible and native perennial pollinator plants, shrubs and low-growing trees are being planted in an area known as the Pleasant Bay Woodlands. Eversource is providing mulch, plant material and signage for the project, as well as its certified arborists to assist with planting. The Food Forest Initiative helped with site planning, volunteer coordination, and plant selection. The Cape Cod-based organization's mission is to strengthen the Cape's biodiversity and improve food security through edible public plantings and education. The Harwich Water Commission owns the land and granted permission for the habitat to be cultivated. The new landscape demonstrates the positive impact from best practices in sustainable agriculture and will be used as a teaching lab in the future.

'The use of a powerline right of way is a location we've looked at for years to host a forest garden to produce food for both people and wildlife and provide a habitat for birds and pollinators,' said Food Forest Initiative Secretary Rand Burkert. 'We're thrilled to have the strong support of Eversource and Harwich Water Department on this project, and we're hoping that the species we've chosen will thrive in this space and provide local nutrition.'

Under the energy company's pandemic plan, volunteers and Eversource employees followed strict social distancing guidelines and best practices to safeguard health and prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing proper face coverings. For more information on Eversource's preparedness efforts and response to COVID-19, including FAQs for customers, ways to save, and more please visit Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company inNewsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies and the #1 utility byForbesandJUST Capital. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.5 million electric customers in 139 communities, nearly 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,800 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visiteversource.com, and follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagram, andLinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visitaquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
Reid Lamberty
617-424-2108
reid.lamberty@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 19:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
03:49pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Plants Sustainable Future with Cape Cod Organization
PU
05/06EVERSOURCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Webcast First Quarter Results
BU
04/29EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Using All-Electronic Tree Trimming Permission Protocol
PU
04/22EVERSOURCE : Offers Ways to Celebrate Earth Day While Maintaining Social Distanc..
BU
04/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Upgrading Natural Gas System in Naugatuck
PU
04/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Crews Work on Colchester Segment of Essential Gas Resiliency..
PU
04/08EVERSOURCE : Foundation Donates More Than $2 Million to Support Communities Duri..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 083 M
EBIT 2020 2 088 M
Net income 2020 1 208 M
Debt 2020 16 244 M
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,66x
EV / Sales2021 4,63x
Capitalization 26 087 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 87,15  $
Last Close Price 77,64  $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-8.73%26 087
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.30%109 872
ENEL S.P.A.-12.50%67 833
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.70%65 546
IBERDROLA-1.38%61 276
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.95%58 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group