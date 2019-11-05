Log in
Eversource Energy : Presentation 2019 Third Quarter Results Investor Call

11/05/2019

2019 Third Quarter Results

Investor Call

November 6, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

All per-share amounts in this news release are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include a non-GAAP financial measure referencing 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the impairment charge for the Northern Pass transmission (NPT) project.

Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2019 results without including the impact of the NPT impairment charge. Management believes the NPT impairment charge is not indicative of Eversource Energy's ongoing performance. Due to the nature and significance of the impairment charge on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy's financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy's consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy's operating performance.

This presentation includes statements concerning Eversource Energy's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "forecast," "should," "could" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our transmission and distribution systems; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities; actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies; substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology related to our current or future business model; increased conservation measures of customers and development of alternative energy sources; contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including compliance with environmental laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors.

Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as necessary, and are available on Eversource Energy's website at www.eversource.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energy's actual results, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, except as required by federal securities laws, and Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2019 Results

3Q

YTD

3Q 2019

3Q 2018

Change

YTD 9-30-19

YTD 9-30-18 Change

Electric Distribution

$0.61

$0.55

$0.06

$1.32

$1.19

$0.13

Electric Transmission

0.33

0.34

(0.01)

1.07

1.04

0.03

(Non-GAAP)

Natural Gas Distribution

(0.05)

(0.04)

(0.01)

0.18

0.16

0.02

Water Distribution

0.06

0.06

0.00

0.08

0.08

0.00

Parent & Other

0.03

0.00

0.03

0.04

0.05

(0.01)

EPS (Non-GAAP)

0.98

0.91

0.07

2.69

2.52

0.17

NPT Impairment

---

---

---

(0.64)

---

(0.64)

Reported EPS (GAAP)

$0.98

$0.91

$0.07

$2.05

$2.52

($0.47)

Framework for an Equitable Modern Grid in CT

  • PURA decision released on 10/02/19 focused on multiple objectives
    • Removing barriers to the growth of CT's green economy
    • Enabling transition to decarbonize future focused on efforts in power generation, transportation and heating and cooling
    • Addressing resilience reliability and standardssystem-wide and deploy or enhance use of
      AMI
    • Addressing energy affordability
  • Next stage to focus on eleven topics

Fourth Quarter

First Half 2020 Start

Later Topics

2019 Start

AMI

Non-wires alternatives

Rate designs

Resource adequacy

Electric Storage

Resilience & reliability

and clean-energy

Zero emission

standards & programs

supply

vehicles

Distributed energy

Innovative

resources

technology

  • Interconnection standards
  • Energy affordability

Expected Timeline For Eversource-Ørsted Projects

South Fork Wind

Revolution Wind

Sunrise Wind

Size

130 MW

704 MW

880 MW

Construction Operation Plan Filing with BOEM

Construction to Begin

Commercial Operation

Price as of first day of commercial operation

Status of Contracts

Already filed

2021

End of 2022

  • $0.160/KWH for 90 MW
  • $0.086/KWH for 40 MW
    (Avg. annual escalator: 2%)

Negotiating agreement to increase original 90 MW to 130 MW. NY Comptroller and AG approval required

Early 2020

Late 2021/early 2022

Late 2023

$0.098425/KWH for RI (no escalator)

CT pricing not disclosed

400 MW for RI approved

200 MW for CT approved

104 MW for CT pending with decision due by end of 2019

2020

2022

2024

$0.11037/KWH (No escalator)

Contract signed with NYSERDA in October 2019

2019 Financing Activity

Equity

  • $1.3 billion of equity closed in June.Two-thirds of nearly 18 million shares subject to one- year forward sale arrangement
    • None of the forward has settled to date
  • Approximately 900,000 treasury shares issued through 10/31/19 to fund dividend reinvestment, 401(k) match, and employee incentive plans

Long-Term Debt

  • In April, CL&P issued $300 million of bonds due in 2048 (3.85% yield). Proceeds used to repay $250 million, 5.5% maturity
  • In May, NSTAR Electric issued $400 million of 3.25% "green bonds" due in 2029
  • In June, PSNH issued $300 million of 3.6% bonds due in 2049. Proceeds to repay $150 million of 4.5% bonds due December 1, 2019
  • In July, NSTAR Gas issued $75 million of 3.74% bonds due in 2049
  • In September:
    • CL&P issued $200 million of bonds due in 2027 (2.42% yield)
    • Yankee Gas issued $100 million of 2.23% bonds due 2024 and $100 million of 3.3% bonds due 2049

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 05 November 2019
