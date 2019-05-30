Eversource Energy : Prices Public Offering of 15,600,000 Common Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today announced that it has priced its
public offering of 15,600,000 of its common shares at a price per share
of $72.50. Eversource Energy is directly offering 3,640,000 of its
common shares to the underwriters. In addition, at Eversource Energy’s
request, the forward counterparty (as defined below) is borrowing from
third parties and selling 11,960,000 Eversource Energy common shares to
the underwriters in the offering in connection with the forward sale
agreement described below. In conjunction with the offering, Eversource
Energy has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to
2,340,000 additional Eversource Energy common shares, all of which will
be directly offered by Eversource Energy, upon the same terms.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup and Wells
Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint-book running managers and
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as
representatives of the underwriters for the offering. The underwriters
may offer the common shares in transactions on the New York Stock
Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated
transactions or otherwise at either market prices prevailing at the time
of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated
prices.
In connection with the offering, Eversource Energy has entered into a
forward sale agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, referred to in such
capacity as the forward counterparty, pursuant to which Eversource
Energy has agreed to settle the forward sale agreement and receive
proceeds, subject to certain adjustments, in multiple settlements on or
prior to May 29, 2020, which is the scheduled final settlement date
under the forward sale agreement. Eversource Energy will not initially
receive any proceeds from the sale of its shares by the forward
counterparty to the underwriters.
Eversource Energy intends to use any net proceeds (i) that it receives
upon settlement of the sale of the common shares offered directly by
Eversource Energy hereby and (ii) upon settlement of the forward sale
agreement to repay a portion of its outstanding short-term debt under
the Eversource Energy’s commercial paper program, to fund capital
spending to enhance reliability and fund clean energy initiatives and
for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on
June 4, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing
conditions.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to
any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale
in such jurisdiction. The public offering of the common shares is being
made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. A final
prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC
and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
In addition, copies of the prospectus and final prospectus supplement
relating to the common shares offered in the offering may be obtained
when available by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention:
Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone
at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
or Barclays Capital Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge
Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by
telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.
About Eversource:
Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES),
the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, transmits and delivers
electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4
million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across
three states to build a single, united company around the mission of
safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer
service.
Forward Looking Statement:
This release includes
statements concerning Eversource Energy’s expectations, beliefs, plans,
objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future
financial performance or growth and other statements that are not
historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify our forward-looking
statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate,"
"expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe,"
"forecast," "should," "could," and other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations,
estimates, assumptions or projections of management and are not
guarantees of future performance. These expectations, estimates,
assumptions or projections may vary materially from actual results.
Accordingly, any such statements are qualified in their entirety by
reference to, and are accompanied by, the following important factors
that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those
contained in our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited
to:
-
cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the
compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and
the personal information of our customers,
-
acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances
that may damage and disrupt our transmission and distribution systems,
-
ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic
development projects and opportunities,
-
actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public
policy and taxing bodies,
-
substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service
providers,
-
fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to
climate change,
-
changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive
technology related to our current or future business model,
-
increased conservation measures of customers and development of
alternative energy sources,
-
contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies,
-
changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates,
tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability,
-
changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures,
-
disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our
access to necessary capital more difficult or costly,
-
changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including
compliance with environmental laws and regulations,
-
changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations,
-
actions of rating agencies, and
-
other presently unknown or unforeseen factors.
Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy’s reports filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as
necessary, and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties
that may materially affect Eversource Energy’s actual results, many of
which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance
on the forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on
which such statement is made, except as required by federal securities
laws, and Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005956/en/