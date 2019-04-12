Eversource Energy : Producing Miss New Hampshire

Throughout his career, our System Operations Supervisor Chris Piccolo has served many different roles, from providing support to electricians working in the field to serving as a line supervisor. But one role has remained consistent for Chris since he was a student at Central High School - that of producer for the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship competition. In 1996, Piccolo, who also works behind the scenes managing our electric system, started assisting with video and lighting as a volunteer for the competition along with his classmate and close friend, Peter Dusaitis. Piccolo has been a part of the production team ever since, dedicating a full week of his personal vacation time every year to volunteer as a co-producer of the show.

'I come back year after year because our team is like a family,' said Chris. 'When Peter and I became co-producers, we went to the organization and asked if we could use the funds they were budgeting for labor to purchase specialized equipment to ramp up the production. Since then, we have built up a production team of about 40 volunteers, including lighting and audio interns from local high schools. We all work so hard to put on a professional show - it's very rewarding.'

In addition to his commitment to the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program, a chapter of the largest source of scholarships for women in the country, Chris enjoys participating in events like our Walk and 5K Run for Easterseals. Chris has also enjoyed joining colleagues to volunteer time assembling snack packages for families in need as part of our partnership with Granite United Way.

During National Volunteer Week, we are recognizing employees like Chris, who give their time and talent all year in the service of others.

