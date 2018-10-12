Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY (ES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eversource Energy : Putting Their Best Foot Forward

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:13am CEST

Eversource steps in with community grant for pedestrian safety group

The numbers are alarming. A pedestrian was killed in Massachusetts every 4.5 days in 2016 and 2017, according to the pedestrian advocacy group, walkBoston. So far this year, vehicles killed 37 pedestrians on Massachusetts highways, roads and streets, and hundreds more have been badly hurt.

"One person killed or seriously injured on Massachusetts' roads is too many," says Development Director of walkBoston Laura O'Rourke.

To that end, walkBoston is working to reduce the number of deaths and injuries by making walking safer for Bay State pedestrians. walkBoston plays a vital role in making communities more walkable for pedestrians, helping people evaluate their walking environment, developing plans to improve conditions and encouraging walking activities.

"As experts in what makes places work for walking, we help residents, municipal staff and local organizations understand the issues that affect walking," added O'Rourke. "We have created walks, maps and publications, helped to get legislation passed, and helped write pedestrian design manuals."

walkBoston relies on state funding and private donations to create safer pedestrian access. Recognizing the important work walkBoston does for walkers in the commonwealth, Eversource is pleased to contribute much needed funds to support its efforts.

"The grant from Eversource allows us to further engage the communities we serve and empower pedestrians with the knowledge and proven strategies to make their own communities more walkable," O'Rourke said.

walkBoston routinely hosts guided walks across the Commonwealth to share the joys of walking and encourage others to walk more, raise awareness of unsafe and uninviting walking conditions, and urge community leaders and public officials to make streets safer for pedestrians.

"We're proud to walk alongside walkBoston as we work together for a better tomorrow," said Eversource Community Relations Manager John Hoey. "Our contribution provides walkBoston with flexibility to continue the great work it performs."

For more information about getting involved with walkBoston or how to support them, visit www.walkboston.org.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
10:13aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Putting Their Best Foot Forward
PU
10/11EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Local Engineer Gearing up for Eversource Hartford Half Marat..
PU
10/11EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employee Gearing up for Hartford Marathon
PU
10/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Celebrate Energy Awareness Month with three smart energy pra..
PU
10/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Welcomes Community to New Bedford Work Center as Part of Nat..
PU
10/04EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Lineworkers to Compete in International Rodeo
PU
10/04EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Connecticut Achieves Top-Tier Energy Efficiency Ranking
PU
10/04EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Massachusetts Earns Top Spot in National Energy Efficiency R..
PU
10/04EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Shines an Energy-Efficient Light on Newton Non-Profit
PU
09/25EVERSOURCE ENERGY : From Media to Media Relations, Former Local News Anchor Join..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q3 2018 
10/04MONTHLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : September 2018 
09/19Eversource Energy goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
09/17NiSource continues lower after new gas leak detected in Boston area 
09/174 DIVIDEND INCREASES : September 10-14, 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 970 M
EBIT 2018 1 813 M
Net income 2018 1 041 M
Debt 2018 14 401 M
Yield 2018 3,28%
P/E ratio 2018 18,95
P/E ratio 2019 17,75
EV / Sales 2018 4,26x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 19 546 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 63,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-0.22%19 546
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.91%58 591
DOMINION ENERGY-11.45%47 960
IBERDROLA-3.81%47 028
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.46%44 744
EXELON CORPORATION8.42%42 519
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.