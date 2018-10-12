Eversource Energy : Putting Their Best Foot Forward

Eversource steps in with community grant for pedestrian safety group

The numbers are alarming. A pedestrian was killed in Massachusetts every 4.5 days in 2016 and 2017, according to the pedestrian advocacy group, walkBoston. So far this year, vehicles killed 37 pedestrians on Massachusetts highways, roads and streets, and hundreds more have been badly hurt.

"One person killed or seriously injured on Massachusetts' roads is too many," says Development Director of walkBoston Laura O'Rourke.

To that end, walkBoston is working to reduce the number of deaths and injuries by making walking safer for Bay State pedestrians. walkBoston plays a vital role in making communities more walkable for pedestrians, helping people evaluate their walking environment, developing plans to improve conditions and encouraging walking activities.

"As experts in what makes places work for walking, we help residents, municipal staff and local organizations understand the issues that affect walking," added O'Rourke. "We have created walks, maps and publications, helped to get legislation passed, and helped write pedestrian design manuals."

walkBoston relies on state funding and private donations to create safer pedestrian access. Recognizing the important work walkBoston does for walkers in the commonwealth, Eversource is pleased to contribute much needed funds to support its efforts.

"The grant from Eversource allows us to further engage the communities we serve and empower pedestrians with the knowledge and proven strategies to make their own communities more walkable," O'Rourke said.

walkBoston routinely hosts guided walks across the Commonwealth to share the joys of walking and encourage others to walk more, raise awareness of unsafe and uninviting walking conditions, and urge community leaders and public officials to make streets safer for pedestrians.

"We're proud to walk alongside walkBoston as we work together for a better tomorrow," said Eversource Community Relations Manager John Hoey. "Our contribution provides walkBoston with flexibility to continue the great work it performs."

For more information about getting involved with walkBoston or how to support them, visit www.walkboston.org.