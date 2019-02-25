Log in
Eversource Energy : Responding to Strong Wind Storm in the Granite State

02/25/2019 | 06:08pm EST

Hundreds of workers across New Hampshire are ready to restore power to customers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (February 25, 2019) - Eversource crews continue to restore power to customers impacted by the strong winds whipping across the region today. With the potential for gusts of up to 60 miles per hour in some parts of the state, Eversource has more than 500 line, tree and service workers positioned throughout New Hampshire, ready to repair any damage to its electric system as quickly and safely as possible. The energy company has restored power to approximately 3,580 of its customers, primarily in the northern part of the state, since the storm started on Sunday afternoon and crews will continue to work around-the-clock restoring power to any customers impacted.

'We prepare for strong storms year-round by designing and hardening our system to withstand severe weather conditions like the fierce winds we are experiencing today,' said Eversource New Hampshire Vice President of Electric Operations Joe Purington. 'In addition to our continued investment in a more resilient, self-healing smart grid, we have secured the resources we need to be there for our customers when they need us. We are well positioned to respond to this storm and we will continue to shift our crews to assist in the areas where they are needed most.'

With the strong winds expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening, Eversource cautions customers to watch out for downed power lines. Treat any downed wires as though they are live and be sure to report them to the energy company and call 9-1-1 right away. Customers experiencing a power outage should be sure to report it by calling Eversource at 800-662-7764, or online at Eversource.com.

Just as Eversource works to modernize the electric system, the company is always exploring new ways to enhance its communications with customers. Eversource offers customers the ability to personalize how they receive important outage information and updates by selecting their preferred method of contact, including text message, email and phone. To sign-up for the company's custom, on-the-go updates, visit www.eversource.com.

Eversource always encourages customers to prepare for any severe weather by assembling or restocking a storm kit with essential items before a storm strikes. Stock up on water, non-perishable food and pet food, and make sure to have adequate medical supplies and prescriptions for each family member and any pets. The company also suggests customers keep all wireless communication devices fully-charged in case of a power outage. Additional preparedness tips are available at Eversource.com and ReadyNH.gov. If you are a home medical device user, it is important that you have a plan in place that will enable continued use during a power outage. For live updates during power restoration efforts, follow Eversource on Twitter (@eversourceN H). Up-to-date information regarding outages by community is available through the Eversource outage map.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,300 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the top contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceNH) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceNH). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Kaitlyn Woods
603-634-2418
kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 23:07:08 UTC
