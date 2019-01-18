Eversource Energy : Selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace

The 2019 Gender-Equality Index highlights 230 firms that are trailblazers in their commitment to transparency in workplace genderreporting

HARTFORD, Conn. and BOSTON, Mass. - Eversource is one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. The Bloomberg GEI recognition represents Eversource's broader commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

"We're honored to be included in Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index," said Eversource Vice President of Talent, Culture and Organization Development, Doreen Nichols. "Diversity and inclusion are fundamental to our core values and code of conduct at Eversource, helping us foster an environment where everyone is respected, feels they belong, and can thrive. The many women of Eversource are powering the possible and inspire us as a company to continue to provide reliable energy and superior customer service, and I'm proud to be one of them."

Bloomberg's standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas - company statistics, policies, community engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI. Demand for products and services using ESG data has seen a significant increase over the last years, as a growing number of investors are looking to incorporate environmental, social and governance data into their investment decisions. Still, currently only 10 percent of eligible companies are disclosing their workplace gender policies and practices.

"We applaud Eversource and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Eversource's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace."

Disclosures from firms included in the 2019 GEI provide a wide-ranging and comprehensive look at how companies around the world are investing in women. According to GEI data:

The number of women in executive level positions increased 40 percent between fiscal years 2014-2017.

Sixty percent of firms conduct compensation reviews to identify gender-based variations in pay to close their average 20 percent pay gap (18 percent on average in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Middle East regions and 26 percent in Asia-Pacific).

Thirty-four percent of firms have programs in place to recruit women looking to return to work after a career break.

For U.S. employees, the average number of weeks of fully paid primary leave offered is 13 weeks, and the average number of weeks of fully paid secondary leave offered is five weeks.

Forty-three percent of firms cover gender reassignment services in health insurance plans.

Sixty-eight percent of firms evaluate all advertising and marketing content for gender biases prior to publication.

The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index. All public companies can submit data to Bloomberg. Those with a security listed on a U.S. exchange and a market capitalization of $1 billion or greater are eligible for index inclusion. For more information on the GEI and to see the full list of recognized companies:https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/

