Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : Social Customer Care, One Tweet at a Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

Eversource has been actively using social media to connect with customers, employees, and the larger online community for over a decade. One of the keys to success is the Social Customer Care team dedicated to answering questions and helping customers with everything from reporting a low-hanging tree branch to solving a tricky billing issue. Customer service reps from Eversource's New Hampshire Call Center have monitored social media 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for power outage issues since 2012, but in 2016, the company launched a pilot program that expanded full social customer care to regular business hours. Prior to that, responses were covered by the Media Relations team responsible for all Eversource social media. The pilot was a tremendous success and the company created full-time positions to staff its new Social Customer Care team.

Kim Seifert was one of the employees on the daytime pilot, and she enjoyed working on social media so much that she eagerly joined the full-time team. Kim has been with Eversource since 2006, and prior to the pilot, worked with customers over the phone. We spoke to Kim about the unique aspects of social care and what it's like to use Facebook and Twitter professionally.

What made you interested in social media and want to join on the Social Care team at Eversource?

I was looking for a new challenge and knew that working on this team would give me the chance to communicate with customers in a different fashion and develop my writing skills. It sounded like a unique opportunity to get a foot in the door to the future of customer service. Social media has become a very popular way to talk to companies, and I wanted to learn more about that.

Last year, we received over 73,000 inbound messages on social media. Why do you think more people are writing in to us these days?

I think many of our customers feel it's more convenient to send us a message on Facebook or Twitter-rather than engage in a phone conversation-especially when they just need a quick answer to a question. We respond pretty quickly. Even if it may not be the final answer, you're going to get a response that we're looking into it and we'll get back to you as soon as possible. So there's a little bit more instant gratification than having to wait on hold while someone researches the issue.

How is working with customers over social media different from over the phone?

I find that customers who write in through social media tend to get to the point faster, ask more direct questions, and they expect faster resolutions. The thing that's interesting is that social media interactions can extend over a period of time, because depending on the question, you might have to go back and forth several times to arrive at the solution. This isn't always immediate like a chat service; because on social, people can choose to respond at a later time if it's more convenient, so that's much different from a phone conversation. I've also found that it seems like customers don't always expect a response online, so they may be a little bit pleasantly surprised when they receive one.

It's been almost three years since the pilot. Have you observed any changes in customer interactions over that time?

I would say the subject matter has changed. We get a lot of account-specific questions regarding credit or payment issues. 'Will my account be OK if I make a payment on this day?' 'Can I make a payment on this day instead of that day?' Whereas we used to get a lot more general things, like when I first started there were a lot of tree trimming questions. We still get those, but now it's less general and more account-specific.

It sounds like this is pretty personalized; are you using any automated responses to speed things up?

No, it's important to us that we make an effort to give individual answers to individual customers. I think people on the other side of the conversation can sense that, and I think they can even sometimes sense the type of person they're speaking with.

Has working on the Social Care team changed your opinion on what customer service is, or has the potential to be?

I've always tried to go above and beyond for my customers to get them what they need as fast as I can. But I think it's pushed me a little more towards excellence in customer service because of the public face of social media. It's not just person-to-person, it's person-to-person-to everyone else who looks at our social media page! So I want to leave a good impression with not only my customer but all of our customers that might be following along.

What's the coolest part of your job?

The coolest thing is that I'm not on the spot and worrying about whether I will or won't say the wrong thing when responding to customers. When I respond on social media, I have time to be thoughtful about my answer and it's a little easier to put myself in the customer's shoes, because I've interacted with companies through Facebook myself and I know what I'd like to hear. So I try to portray that in my responses.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 20:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
04:43pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Social Customer Care, One Tweet at a Time
PU
04:38pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Battery Storage Project Gets Green Light from Provincetown V..
PU
04/03AMY FINDLAY : An Eversource Rising Star
PU
04/03EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Exercise Program Supported By Eversource, Helps Cancer Survi..
PU
04/02EVERSOURCE ENERGY : begins work on controversial Greenwich substation
AQ
04/01EE WITH ENOCH : Caring for Your Classic New England Home
PU
04/01SAVE A KILOWATT WITH KATE : Caring for Your Classic New England Home
PU
04/01BILL'S BRIGHT IDEAS : Caring for Your Classic New England Home
PU
04/01EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Begins Construction on Greenwich Project
PU
03/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Whittier Street Health Center to Honor Eversource Energy Chi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 452 M
EBIT 2019 1 903 M
Net income 2019 1 111 M
Debt 2019 14 750 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 20,31
P/E ratio 2020 19,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,39x
EV / Sales 2020 4,36x
Capitalization 22 373 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 71,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY8.41%22 443
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.39%90 603
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.53%64 855
ENEL12.91%64 702
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.61%61 306
IBERDROLA13.42%57 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About