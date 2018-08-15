Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eversource Energy : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/15/2018 | 12:51am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

SCHWEIGER WERNER J

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O EVERSOURCE ENERGY

300 CADWELL DRIVE

(Street)

SPRINGFIELD

MA

01104

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

EVERSOURCE ENERGY [ ES ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

Executive VP and COO

08/10/2018

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)

3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Common Shares, $5.00 par value

169,888(1)

D

Common Shares, $5.00 par value

266(2)

I

401k Plan (Trustee)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)

4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)

9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)

10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Phantom Shares

(3)

08/10/2018

I

31,552

(4)

(4)

Common Shares, $5.00 par value

31,552

$61.35(5)

58,598

D

Explanation of Responses:

1. Includes deferred shares, restricted share units and dividend equivalents thereon.

2. Shares held in trust under the Eversource 401k Plan, a qualified plan, according to information supplied by the Plan's record keeper.

3. Reporting Person's deferred compensation under the Eversource Deferred Compensation Plan, a non-qualified deferred compensation plan, that is nominally invested as common shares. Each phantom share represents the right to receive one Eversource Energy common share upon a distribution event, following vesting. Additional phantom shares are issued upon the automatic reinvestment of dividend-equivalents exempt from line item reporting under SEC Rule 16a-11.

4. Each phantom share was the common equivalent of one Eversource Energy common share. Phantom shares can be transferred into alternative investment funds at any time.

5. The value of phantom shares was based on the Eversource Energy common shares closing price on the Transaction Date.

/s/ Kerry J. Tomasevich, attorney-in-fact for Mr. Schweiger

08/14/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:50:06 UTC
