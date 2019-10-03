Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : Supports Cape Cod Marine Animal Nonprofit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 10:41am EDT

National Marine Life Center receives contribution from energy company

BOSTON (October 3, 2019) - From seals to sea turtles, many species of marine wildlife call the sea and shores along Cape Cod home. Sadly, hundreds of marine animals become stranded and need medical care each year. Organizations like the National Marine Life Center (NMLC) in Buzzards Bay play a critical role in rescuing these animals and ensuring they go on to live a safe and happy life. To help them in their efforts, Eversource recently presented the nonprofit with a grant.

'This contribution from Eversource will help us further our mission of becoming a world leader in marine wildlife rehabilitation, conservation science and STEM education,' said NMLC President Kathryn Zagzebski. 'Together with Eversource, we proudly share a commitment to serving the communities where we work and live.'

Since 2004, the NMLC has cared for 550 endangered or protected aquatic animals. While the Animal Care Team focuses their efforts on rehabilitating and releasing marine animals, others at the NMLC are committed to educating the public on the many different types of marine wildlife on Cape Cod and the importance of conserving and caring for the ocean they live in.

'The NMLC does such amazing work to help marine animals and they're also empowering children and adults to help make a difference through various educational programs,' said Eversource Community Relations Specialist Ronit Goldstein. 'We're thrilled to present them with a contribution that will help ensure these educational opportunities are available to all marine animal lovers.'

To find out more about the NMLC and how you can get involved, visit their website: www.nmlc.org.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and waterto 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.5 million electric customers in 139 communities, nearly 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,800 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
Lauren Armstrong
617-424-2116
lauren.armstrong@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 14:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
10:41aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Supports Cape Cod Marine Animal Nonprofit
PU
10/02EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Summer Reliability Improves in 2019
PU
09/26EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Steps in to Help Refurbish Firefighter Memorial
PU
09/26EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Helps Connect Brandeis University to a Greener Future
PU
09/23EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employee Raising “At-Risk” Monarch Caterpillars ..
PU
09/20EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employees Reflect on Hurricane Irma Restoration in Florida T..
PU
09/19EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/10EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Joins TEDxPortsmouth to Celebrate 'Ideas Worth Spreading'
PU
09/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Hope on Haven Hill Partner on Energy Efficiency at Abi's Pla..
PU
09/03EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Go-To Apps for Managing Energy Use
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 668 M
EBIT 2019 1 855 M
Net income 2019 1 038 M
Debt 2019 15 317 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,92x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 27 318 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 80,67  $
Last Close Price 84,42  $
Spread / Highest target 8,98%
Spread / Average Target -4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY31.24%27 658
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.31.81%111 626
ENEL S.P.A.32.22%75 948
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.75%69 844
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.91%66 608
IBERDROLA32.66%66 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group