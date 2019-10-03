Eversource Energy : Supports Cape Cod Marine Animal Nonprofit

National Marine Life Center receives contribution from energy company

BOSTON (October 3, 2019) - From seals to sea turtles, many species of marine wildlife call the sea and shores along Cape Cod home. Sadly, hundreds of marine animals become stranded and need medical care each year. Organizations like the National Marine Life Center (NMLC) in Buzzards Bay play a critical role in rescuing these animals and ensuring they go on to live a safe and happy life. To help them in their efforts, Eversource recently presented the nonprofit with a grant.

'This contribution from Eversource will help us further our mission of becoming a world leader in marine wildlife rehabilitation, conservation science and STEM education,' said NMLC President Kathryn Zagzebski. 'Together with Eversource, we proudly share a commitment to serving the communities where we work and live.'

Since 2004, the NMLC has cared for 550 endangered or protected aquatic animals. While the Animal Care Team focuses their efforts on rehabilitating and releasing marine animals, others at the NMLC are committed to educating the public on the many different types of marine wildlife on Cape Cod and the importance of conserving and caring for the ocean they live in.

'The NMLC does such amazing work to help marine animals and they're also empowering children and adults to help make a difference through various educational programs,' said Eversource Community Relations Specialist Ronit Goldstein. 'We're thrilled to present them with a contribution that will help ensure these educational opportunities are available to all marine animal lovers.'

To find out more about the NMLC and how you can get involved, visit their website: www.nmlc.org.

