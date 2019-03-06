Log in
Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy : Supports Local Humane Society's Project to Fix Flooding in Outdoor Dog Kennels

03/06/2019

Bear, a nine-year-old Rottweiler and husky-dog mix, loves being outside every chance he gets while waiting for his forever home at the Meriden Humane Society. But going outside doesn't always happen for Bear and the other dogs at the shelter.

"The outside kennels fill with inches and inches of water when it rains or when the snow melts," said Jeff Parkhurst, a member of the board of directors for the Meriden Humane Society. "We can't bring the dogs out there until it all clears, which sometimes can take days or weeks."

All the rain from last year's nor'easters caused so much flooding on the property, which sits in a wetland, that it started flowing into the building. All 12 kennels were full of water. Volunteers like Danielle Poulin rushed in to dig a trench to save the animals and the property.

"We can't keep digging these trenches every time it rains," said Danielle, who is also an employee in our energy efficiency department.

Fixing the issue involves money, and Jeff said the no-kill shelter relies on donations and support from the community and can't fund that large of a project on its own. That's when we stepped in to help, along with the City of Meriden. We're happy to support the Meriden Humane Society's project to have proper drainage installed so that the dogs can enjoy the outdoor kennels regardless of the forecast.

"This is going to mean so much not only to the people who volunteer and work here, but to the dogs," said Eversource Community Relations Specialist Lynn Vasquez. "We're working together with the city and humane society for a better tomorrow for these animals."

The City of Meriden plans to do a site survey before any work can begin. Once that is approved, the drainage will be installed, which Jeff hopes will be in the spring or early summer.

"We're grateful for the city and Eversource for their help," said Jeff. "We couldn't do it without community support."

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 08:26:05 UTC
