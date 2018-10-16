Eversource Energy : Supports New Sports Field in East Lyme for Children with Disabilities

It would be a dream come true for children with physical, cognitive and developmental challenges to have a sports field all their own! Julie Wilson is one of the many volunteers in East Lyme and surrounding communities working to make that dream sports field a reality.

More than $180,000 of the $550,000 needed to start the first of three phases of construction of The Miracle League of Southeastern Connecticut (MLSECT) field has been raised since November 2017. It will be located behind Flanders Elementary School in East Lyme, allowing easy access from Interstates 95 and 395.

'It's a perfect location, a no-brainer,' said Wilson, the administrative assistant at East Lyme Public Safety Emergency Management. 'East Lyme will be the host community, but this is a regional field. We will welcome all families from Guilford, to Westerly, Rhode Island and beyond who want to give their children the chance to experience team sports in a noncompetitive atmosphere.'

The southeastern organization has teamed up with The Miracle League of CT, which opened the state's only other field of its kind in 2012 in West Hartford. There are some families who currently travel over an hour to allow their child to experience the joy of play on that field.

'This is a huge undertaking and requires a lot of fundraising, but it'll be worth it for these children and their families,' said Wilson. 'Local organizations and businesses like Eversource are making this a reality one donation at a time.'

The first phase of the project will include site development, fencing, bleachers, a welcome area and construction of an accessible playground. Once phase one is finished, additional fundraising will be needed for phases two and three, a playground and restrooms.

'Anyone who has a child with disabilities will be able to use this field,' said Eversource Community Relations Specialist Tom Kasprzak. 'We're powering the possible for these children who may not have the chance to participate in sports otherwise. This field will really change that.'

'A huge thanks to Eversource and Tom Kazprzak for their support of the project and our region' said Executive Director of MLSECT Dave Putnam. 'We are anticipating a Spring of 2019 construction start in large part because of donations similar to the one received from Eversource.'

There are many exciting events planned for the near future. The 1st annual Niantic Bay Oyster Festival will be held behind St. John's Church on Main Street, Niantic on Oct. 6 from noon - 8 p.m. Tickets are available online for a special 'pre-purchase price' and will also be available the day of the event. For more info on all of their upcoming events and how you can help The Miracle League of Southeastern Connecticut, please visit www.MLSECT.org.