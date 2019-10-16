Eversource Energy : Upgrading Electric System in South Windsor

Energy company investing $1.6 millionto improve reliability for customers

BERLIN, Conn. -As part of Eversource's commitment to provide reliable power to its customers, the energy company is investing $1.6 million in electric distribution system upgrades in the town of South Windsor. This enhancement project includes installing more than 50 stronger and thicker utility poles and nearly three miles of electric lines known as 'tree wire,' which can better withstand extreme weather.

'Our job is to ensure customers have the reliable energy they need to run their businesses and power their lives,' said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. 'By making strategic investments, like these in South Windsor, we're building a more robust and resilient electric grid that will serve our customers well into the future.'

Work is scheduled along the southbound side of John Fitch Boulevard (Route 5) between Edwin Road and Chapel Road.

The project is now underway and weather permitting, crews will be working from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Eversource and its contractors are coordinating with town officials about potential traffic disruptions while the work is ongoing. Customers may experience short power interruptions at times during the course of the project so crews can safely perform the work. Any customers affected will be notified by the company in advance. The project is expected to be complete by the end of November.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, transmits and delivers electricity to 1.25 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 237,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 198,000 customers in 51 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCT) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceCT). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.