Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : Volunteers Preparing for Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:26am EST

Cross-country course chief ready to go

BERLIN, Conn. - Marissa Flynn comes from a family of volunteers. She credits her father for instilling in her that willingness to give back. When she was young, it meant doing things like ringing a bell for the Salvation Army or playing an elf helping Santa hand out presents to kids at the G. Fox Department Store in Hartford. Simply put - volunteering is in her DNA.

Since 2006, the Rocky Hill resident has been part of the Eversource employee team that makes the Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games cross-country skiing and snowshoeing competition happen. As a cross-country skiing course chief, Flynn oversees the crew that makes sure the races run on schedule and the rules are followed.

"We get the athletes in their lanes, then bring them up, toes on the line. We talk to the athletes to pump them up. Then the whistle blows, and we step away. If they fall, they need to get up on their own. You want to walk over and pick them up…but you know they can do it…they need to know that they can do it."

Flynn admits that at the end of the weekend competition, she is physically exhausted but on an emotional "high."

"You make relationships with the athletes, with the coaches. To see them happy is all that really matters.

We have a group of people that comes back year after year. They love it," Flynn added. "You want to know what it's about? Come check it out. Once you come, you're not going to want to stop."

2019 marks the 51st anniversary of Special Olympics Connecticut. As the presenting sponsor of the Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games, Eversource and its employee volunteers will be empowering the 1,000 athletes expected to compete this weekend, Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing will take place at Eversource's Windsor location at 1985 Blue Hills Avenue Extension (Route 187). Opening ceremonies, featuring the traditional parade of athletes, begins at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Alpine skiing, snowboarding, floor hockey, figure and speed skating and gymnastics events are scheduled at venues in Middlefield, East Hartford, Simsbury and Plainville. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information on Special Olympics Connecticut, visit www.soct.org, and follow Special Olympics Connecticut and Eversource on Facebook and Twitter (#SOCTGames).

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricityto 1.2 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 232,000 customers in 73 communities, and supplies water to approximately 197,000 customers in 51 communities across Connecticut. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCT) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceCT). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mitch Gross
(860) 665-5221
mitch.gross@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 09:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
04:26aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Volunteers Preparing for Special Olympics Connecticut Winter..
PU
02/21EVERSOURCE ENERGY : announces culmination of new solar project for the Commonwea..
AQ
02/20EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20EVERSOURCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Reports Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Ørsted & Eversource Propose Major Offshore Wind Farm for New..
PU
02/15Equinor, 3 JVs vie for offshore wind power park in New York
RE
02/13EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Charging Forward with Cutting-Edge Battery Storage on Martha..
PU
02/12EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Grant Supports Transformational Housing Program for Women
PU
02/11EVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 287 M
EBIT 2019 1 864 M
Net income 2019 1 110 M
Debt 2019 14 977 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 20,26
P/E ratio 2020 19,16
EV / Sales 2019 4,50x
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
Capitalization 22 350 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 69,4 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY7.93%22 350
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%63 339
DOMINION ENERGY2.91%57 105
IBERDROLA5.44%54 095
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%51 177
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 674
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.