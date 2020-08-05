Eversource Energy : Working Around-the-Clock Restoration Effort after Devastating Tropical Storm Isaias Pounds New England

Energy company responding to nearly 700,000 power outages across its service territory

BERLIN, Conn. (August 5, 2020) - Hundreds of Eversource line, tree and service crews worked through the night after Tropical Storm Isaias and associated tornadoes tore through Connecticut causing widespread and historic damage to the company's electric system. Operating under its COVID-19 pandemic plan and adhering to strict social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard the health and well-being of workers and customers, Eversource crews are working around-the-clock shifts to address emergency situations, clear blocked roads, assess damage and restore power to customers impacted by the fierce storm. As of 10 a.m., crews have restored power to more than 100,000 customers since the storm began yesterday. Approximately 617,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut remained without power as a result of the severe storm.The energy company anticipates restoration of all its customers in the state will take multiple days.

'The impact from this storm, in terms of power outages, is greater than Superstorm Sandy. The fierce winds with this storm caused widespread power outages and historic damage, affecting customers in all of the 149 communities we serve in Connecticut,' said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Michael Hayhurst. 'We are taking to the skies to conduct a detailed damage assessment of our 17,000 miles of overhead equipment and using patrollers on the ground, so we can efficiently deploy our resources to get power restored for all of our customers. We recognize how difficult it is to be without electricity especially while many people continue working from home during the pandemic. Our crews will continue working until every customer has power back while also complying with stringent pandemic protocols.'

Most of the damage to Eversource's electric system was caused by fierce winds accompanying the tropical storm that whipped through the region, bringing trees and branches down onto powerlines. The energy company cautions customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Due to the unique challenges associated with working during the pandemic and the devastating impact of Isaias along the entire East Coast.

