Eversource Energy : Working Non-Stop to Restore Power After Tropical Storm Isaias

Energy company makes significant progress; hundreds of out-of-state crews assisting in restoration effort





BERLIN, Conn. (Aug. 6, 2020)-Eversource line and tree crews are working around-the-clock to repair the widespread damage to the electric system caused by Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday afternoon. While adhering to strict COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, utility crews from Canada, Michigan and Massachusetts are assisting in the major restoration effort - with additional outside crews arriving in the state over the next 24 hours. The energy company is focused on clearing downed trees and branches in order to open up access to blocked roads. As of 11:30 a.m., crews have restored power to more than 332,000 customers since the storm began, while approximately 533,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut remain without power. The company will provide an estimate of when it expects to have power restored to a majority of affected customers later today.













"We understand our customers' frustration and know it is an especially challenging time to be without power given the ongoing pandemic and hot summer weather. Our entire Eversource team is dedicated to this effort and is working with an extreme sense of urgency to get all of our customers the power they need," said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. "The impact from this storm and its widespread damage can't be overstated. We've made good progress repairing incredible damage across our service territory. We have hundreds of crews spread out across the state addressing more than 10,000 damage locations and working to rebuild the electric system."





Issues related to Eversource's outage reporting system have been resolved and the energy company encourages customers to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.





The company reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires, report them immediately to 9-1-1 and to be cautious while continuing with their own storm clean up - be careful moving or cutting tree limbs and look for any wires that may be entangled in debris. Additionally, customers who are without power and plan to use a generator are reminded to be sure the generator is located well away from their home or business and that the transfer switch is working properly.





