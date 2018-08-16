Eversource Energy : to Conduct Statewide Helicopter Inspections

MANCHESTER, N.H. (August 16, 2018) - To help ensure customers have reliable power, Eversource is conducting comprehensive aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment in New Hampshire using a low-flying helicopter to capture close-up images of infrastructure throughout the state. These images help the energy company identify potential problems with electric lines and related equipment, so the company can make any necessary repairs or upgrades before possible reliability issues arise.

"With more than 1,000 miles of transmission rights of way in the Granite State, these helicopter inspections are a crucial and effective part of our commitment to reducing the frequency and duration of power outages," said Eversource NH Vice President of Electric Operations Joe Purington. "More than half-a-million customers in New Hampshire depend on us for their electric service. To ensure our customers have energy for every moment of their lives, we're continuously working to keep the electric system operating safely and reliably."

Weather permitting, aerial inspections are being conducted throughout the month of August between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the following New Hampshire cities and towns:

Allenstown, Antrim, Barrington, Bedford, Bethlehem, Bow, Brentwood, Campton, Candia, Chester, Claremont, Concord, Conway, Croydon, Dalton, Danville, Deerfield, Derry, Dunbarton, Durham, Easton, Exeter, Fremont, Goffstown, Greenland, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Hooksett, Hudson, Keene, Kingston, Lee, Lincoln, Londonderry, Madbury, Madison, Manchester, Merrimack, Nelson, Newington, Nottingham, Pembroke, Portsmouth, Rochester, Sandown, Stoddard, Stratham, Sugar Hill, Sullivan, Sunapee, Swanzey, Tamworth, Thornton, Troy, Vernon, Whitefield, Winchester and Woodstock.

In addition to the comprehensive aerial inspections, Eversource will be conducting infrared helicopter inspections throughout the state using special heat-sensing imaging equipment from Aug. 21-24. These infrared inspections allow the energy company to cover vast distances while capturing images not visible to the naked eye.

For identification purposes, the primary helicopter being used for Eversource's transmission line inspections is a Black MD 500.

CONTACT:

Martin Murray

603-634-2228

martin.murray@eversource.com

Kaitlyn Woods

603-634-2418

kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com