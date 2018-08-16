Log in
EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Eversource Energy : to Conduct Statewide Helicopter Inspections

08/16/2018

MANCHESTER, N.H. (August 16, 2018) - To help ensure customers have reliable power, Eversource is conducting comprehensive aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment in New Hampshire using a low-flying helicopter to capture close-up images of infrastructure throughout the state. These images help the energy company identify potential problems with electric lines and related equipment, so the company can make any necessary repairs or upgrades before possible reliability issues arise.

"With more than 1,000 miles of transmission rights of way in the Granite State, these helicopter inspections are a crucial and effective part of our commitment to reducing the frequency and duration of power outages," said Eversource NH Vice President of Electric Operations Joe Purington. "More than half-a-million customers in New Hampshire depend on us for their electric service. To ensure our customers have energy for every moment of their lives, we're continuously working to keep the electric system operating safely and reliably."

Weather permitting, aerial inspections are being conducted throughout the month of August between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the following New Hampshire cities and towns:

Allenstown, Antrim, Barrington, Bedford, Bethlehem, Bow, Brentwood, Campton, Candia, Chester, Claremont, Concord, Conway, Croydon, Dalton, Danville, Deerfield, Derry, Dunbarton, Durham, Easton, Exeter, Fremont, Goffstown, Greenland, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Hooksett, Hudson, Keene, Kingston, Lee, Lincoln, Londonderry, Madbury, Madison, Manchester, Merrimack, Nelson, Newington, Nottingham, Pembroke, Portsmouth, Rochester, Sandown, Stoddard, Stratham, Sugar Hill, Sullivan, Sunapee, Swanzey, Tamworth, Thornton, Troy, Vernon, Whitefield, Winchester and Woodstock.

In addition to the comprehensive aerial inspections, Eversource will be conducting infrared helicopter inspections throughout the state using special heat-sensing imaging equipment from Aug. 21-24. These infrared inspections allow the energy company to cover vast distances while capturing images not visible to the naked eye.

For identification purposes, the primary helicopter being used for Eversource's transmission line inspections is a Black MD 500.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,300 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the top contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceNH) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceNH). For more information on our water services, visitwww.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
Martin Murray
603-634-2228
martin.murray@eversource.com

Kaitlyn Woods
603-634-2418
kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com

Eversource Energy published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 20:50:02 UTC
