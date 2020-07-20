Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eversource Energy : to Discuss Second Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Friday, July 31, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, at which senior management will discuss the company's financial performance through the second quarter of 2020.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/Content/general/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies and the #1 utility by Forbes and JUST Capital. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
10:03aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Discuss Second Quarter Results
BU
07/16EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Martha's Vineyard Energy Storage Project
PU
07/16EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Delivers Summer Electricity Savings to Customers in Eastern ..
PU
07/10EVERSOURCE ENERGY : is Ready to Respond to Tropical Storm Fay During Ongoing COV..
PU
07/09EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Settlement Agreement for Eversource to Acquire Assets of Col..
PU
07/08EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Restarts In-Person Energy Efficiency Services with Enhanced ..
PU
07/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : application to acquire assets of Columbia Gas of Massachuset..
PU
07/02EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Completes Westfield Reliability Project
PU
06/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : ISO-NE Proposes to Advance Eversource and National Grid Read..
PU
06/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 782 M - -
Net income 2020 1 213 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 30 089 M 30 089 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 234
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 87,43 $
Last Close Price 87,84 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY3.26%30 089
NEXTERA ENERGY13.72%134 785
ENEL S.P.A.19.16%97 899
IBERDROLA20.75%81 449
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.12%65 948
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.66%60 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group