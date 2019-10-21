Eversource Energy : to Discuss Third Quarter Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, at which senior management will discuss the company's performance through the third quarter of 2019.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/Content/general/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

