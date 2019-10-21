Log in
EVERSOURCE ENERGY

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Eversource Energy : to Discuss Third Quarter Results

10/21/2019 | 10:09am EDT

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, at which senior management will discuss the company's performance through the third quarter of 2019.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/Content/general/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCorp) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceEnergy). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 586 M
EBIT 2019 1 866 M
Net income 2019 1 038 M
Debt 2019 15 172 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,99x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 27 700 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 83,00  $
Last Close Price 85,60  $
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY31.61%27 700
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.75%111 382
ENEL S.P.A.34.18%76 647
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.49%69 472
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.97%67 528
IBERDROLA29.98%64 641
