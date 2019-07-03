Eversource Energy : updates gardens for campers at Boys and Girls Club in Greenwich

Getting children to eat their fruits and vegetables can sometimes be difficult, but the Greenwich Boys and Girls Club has found a way to motivate them-with gardens.

"We see a huge difference when students attend summer camp here and eat the vegetables they grew in the gardens here," said Education and Volunteer Coordinator Deelia Wadsworth. "Kids get so excited, they go home and ask their parents to set up a garden in their back yard."

Starting June 24, 130 students a week, ages six to 15, will take advantage of some newly refurbished garden beds thanks to a donation we gave and help from our Eversource volunteers. They got their hands dirty cleaning the weeds out of the old garden beds, donating some mature vegetables, putting up new fencing and contributing 16 bags of new soil.

"It means so much to us to be able to give back to the communities where we work and live," said Community Relations Specialist Tracey Alston. "Learning about nutrition at a young age is so important and we're excited to have a part in their education."

"Many students who come to the camp don't know much about nutrition," Deelia said.

The gardens help educate them. Students learn about healthy eating, access to fresh produce, and how to prepare food. As the vegetables and fruit grow, they harvest them for salads that the entire camp helps prepare and eat.

"Eversource's efforts really helped us to prepare the garden for planting and to keep out animals," said Deelia. "It was such a wonderful opportunity to have the volunteers help out and it was a great feeling to hear the kids were so happy to see the gardens were getting ready for use."