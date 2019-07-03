Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : updates gardens for campers at Boys and Girls Club in Greenwich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 03:58am EDT

Getting children to eat their fruits and vegetables can sometimes be difficult, but the Greenwich Boys and Girls Club has found a way to motivate them-with gardens.

"We see a huge difference when students attend summer camp here and eat the vegetables they grew in the gardens here," said Education and Volunteer Coordinator Deelia Wadsworth. "Kids get so excited, they go home and ask their parents to set up a garden in their back yard."

Starting June 24, 130 students a week, ages six to 15, will take advantage of some newly refurbished garden beds thanks to a donation we gave and help from our Eversource volunteers. They got their hands dirty cleaning the weeds out of the old garden beds, donating some mature vegetables, putting up new fencing and contributing 16 bags of new soil.

"It means so much to us to be able to give back to the communities where we work and live," said Community Relations Specialist Tracey Alston. "Learning about nutrition at a young age is so important and we're excited to have a part in their education."

"Many students who come to the camp don't know much about nutrition," Deelia said.

The gardens help educate them. Students learn about healthy eating, access to fresh produce, and how to prepare food. As the vegetables and fruit grow, they harvest them for salads that the entire camp helps prepare and eat.

"Eversource's efforts really helped us to prepare the garden for planting and to keep out animals," said Deelia. "It was such a wonderful opportunity to have the volunteers help out and it was a great feeling to hear the kids were so happy to see the gardens were getting ready for use."

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
03:58aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : updates gardens for campers at Boys and Girls Club in Greenw..
PU
03:53aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Empowers a Proud Springfield Tradition as Camp Atwater Welco..
PU
07/02EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Engineer Gives His All to Serving Fellow Veterans
PU
07/01EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Grant supports efforts at waterbury soup kitchen and food pa..
PU
06/13EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Receives the Nation's Highest Award for Supporting Employees..
BU
06/13EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 11-K
PU
06/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
06/04EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 4
PU
06/03EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form 424B2
PU
05/30EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Prices Public Offering of 15,600,000 Common Shares
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 697 M
EBIT 2019 1 883 M
Net income 2019 1 117 M
Debt 2019 15 293 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,59x
EV / Sales2020 4,53x
Capitalization 24 616 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 75,9  $
Last Close Price 76,7  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY17.87%24 616
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.47%97 712
ENEL24.11%70 470
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.29%64 075
IBERDROLA26.62%62 427
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.82%61 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About