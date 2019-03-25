Meet Rick Labrecque: Engineering Our Clean Energy Future

Part I

With the storms we respond to becoming more extreme and increasing in strength, we have a unique appreciation for the urgency of addressing climate change. As a leader in the development of innovative clean energy solutions here in New England, we are working to make a meaningful impact in meeting the region's clean energy goals with a holistic approach that includes developing a more modern, reliable power delivery system, diversifying our supply and incorporating new sources of large- and small-scale renewable energy in an affordable manner. Balancing the demand for clean and affordable power, the increasingly sophisticated needs of our customers and the connection of new clean energy resources to our system requires a team effort.

As part of our team developing the grid of the future, our Manager of Distributed Energy Resource Planning Rick Labrecque works to study and facilitate the interconnection of both large- and small-scale solar arrays here in New Hampshire. Rick has seen the industry change significantly over the past ten years and believes the future of clean energy in New Hampshire is bright. Read on to meet Rick and to learn more about our efforts to advance clean energy here in the Granite State.

What led you to pursue a degree in nuclear engineering?

My brain is wired to search for the optimal solution to every situation. And that's really what engineering is all about - the process of breaking every challenge down into a set of questions and gathering information to develop the best method of identifying the optimal solution. This works great when setting up a spreadsheet to interpret a large set of data, but it can be a drawback when my wife and I are trying to plan what to make for dinner.

What's the coolest part of your job?

I enjoy collaborating with a diverse group of people, from customers seeking information on how installing solar panels might impact their monthly energy costs, to solar developers reaching out to learn about our interconnection policies and to explore whether a location on our grid is a good place to build a new solar array. I also really enjoy working with a talented team of colleagues who are dedicated to serving our customers and our communities.

Myth Buster: What's a misconception about our grid that you would like to foster more understanding of?

With the increased popularity of solar and other renewable energy sources, there is a lot of talk about the grid being 'designed for one-way power flow' and how that is an impediment to future growth of renewable energy sources. Here in New Hampshire, we have a long history of successfully integrating dozens of large-scale, customer-owned generators, and the state is already host to hundreds of mega-watts of biomass, landfill gas and hydro-electric generators that have been operating for decades. We have also integrated more than 60 MW of solar power and multiple large-scale wind projects. To facilitate the seamless integration of modern technologies, we are making significant investments in building a more flexible and interconnected smart grid to support a cleaner, more reliable energy future for our customers.

What do you think has been the most promising development supporting a clean energy future since you started working in the power industry?

A combination of smart inverter technology, which enhances the reliability and reduces the operating and maintenance costs of solar systems; and a significant decline in the cost of energy storage technology, such as utility-scale batteries. Smart inverters will make it possible to interconnect substantial amounts of solar power onto our distribution grid, and battery power has tremendous potential to change the renewable energy landscape for individual homes, businesses and large-scale generators by significantly enhancing reliability and resiliency.

Why is it important to balance new small-scale renewable energy sources, like solar panels on a home, with new large-scale renewable energy sources?



We are in a period of transition. Small-scale renewable energy sources are increasingly affordable and many of our customers are investigating ways to take greater control of their energy costs through solar. At the same time, many large-scale, traditional power generators are under intense economic and environmental pressures. As these large-scale sources are retired, New England will need to replace these critical sources of baseload generation with other large-scale clean energy sources, such as hydropower, offshore wind and utility-scale solar to continue powering our New England economies in this technological age. Battery storage will be crucial to support wind and solar power when the wind isn't blowing, and the sun isn't shining. Balancing small- and large-scale renewable energy is also essential to managing energy costs.