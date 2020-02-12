Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Everspin Technologies, Inc.    MRAM

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MRAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everspin Technologies : to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call on March 12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:02am EST

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Matt Tenorio, interim CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Conference Call Number: 1-844-889-7788
International Call Number: +1-661-378-9932
Pass code: 9787074

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through March 19, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 9787074. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) for Industrial IoT and Data Center applications, delivering unprecedented performance, non-volatility, endurance and reliability for applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin is transforming the memory market with the largest and most diverse foundation of MRAM customers. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC
09:02aEVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Cal..
BU
01/21EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : Releases Design Guide for using 1 Gb STT-MRAM with Xilin..
BU
01/13EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs..
AQ
01/13EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : Takes Steps Designed To Shorten Path To Profitability
BU
01/07EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Needham Growth Conference on January 14
BU
2019EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Yong Kim as Vice President of Product Developme..
BU
2019EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : Achieves Data Center OEM qualification of its 1Gb STT-MR..
BU
2019EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate at the Benchmark Discovery Conference on ..
BU
2019EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
2019EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37,4 M
EBIT 2019 -13,2 M
Net income 2019 -14,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,69x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 68,9 M
Chart EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everspin Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,67  $
Last Close Price 3,92  $
Spread / Highest target 283%
Spread / Average Target 198%
Spread / Lowest Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Conley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darin G. Billerbeck Chairman
Norman L. Armour Vice President-Operations
Matthew Tenorio Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sanjeev Aggarwal Vice President-Technology Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.48%69
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR (BEIJING) INC.38.07%13 041
PHISON-8.17%2 120
RAMBUS INC.20.00%1 843
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-16.74%753
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-9.41%233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group