Everspin Technologies : to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call on March 12

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Matt Tenorio, interim CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: 1-844-889-7788

International Call Number: +1-661-378-9932

Pass code: 9787074

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through March 19, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 9787074. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) for Industrial IoT and Data Center applications, delivering unprecedented performance, non-volatility, endurance and reliability for applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin is transforming the memory market with the largest and most diverse foundation of MRAM customers. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

