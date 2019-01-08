Log in
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC (MRAM)
Everspin Technologies : Ships the World's First Pre-Production 28 nm 1 Gb STT-MRAM Customer Samples

01/08/2019 | 07:04am EST

Next generation product family expands portfolio of non-volatile persistent memory solutions.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today announces that it commenced shipment of pre-production customer samples of its 28 nm 1-Gigabit (Gb) Spin Torque Transfer Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (STT-MRAM) product in December 2018. This achievement follows Everspin’s successful commercialization of its 40 nm 256 Mb STT-MRAM and builds upon months of close work with customers and manufacturing partners to mature this product technology. These are the world’s first 1 Gb STT-MRAM parts that meet customer specifications for endurance, performance and reliability in persistent write buffer applications.

Everpin’s STT-MRAM devices enable enterprise infrastructure providers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where high performance data persistence is critical by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries.

“Our team is proud to reach this significant milestone of shipping pre-production 1 Gb parts, further establishing STT-MRAM’s presence in the memory product landscape. It represents years of Everspin focus on driving the MRAM revolution and is a testament to our strong partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES,” said Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We now look forward to working with customers to bring the next generation of STT-MRAM-enabled products to market.”

Everspin’s 1 Gb product family includes both 8-bit and 16-bit DDR4 compatible (ST-DDR4) interface versions of the device and are available in a similar BGA package to Everspin’s existing portfolio of 256 Mb parts, providing a fourfold increase in density in the same physical space. Production ramp for the 1 Gb products is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2019.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to; the anticipated market adoption of Everspin’s products and technology at the rate Everspin expects; the ability for Everspin to expand the markets Everspin addresses at the rate it expects; the risk that unexpected technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or production of its products, or when Everspin’s customers may ship in volume. Readers are advised that they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors included in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2018, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49,1 M
EBIT 2018 -17,1 M
Net income 2018 -17,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 103 M
Technical analysis trends EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,0 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Conley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman L. Armour Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey G. Winzeler CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Sanjeev Aggarwal Vice President-Technology Research & Development
Larry G. Finch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC7.84%103
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR BEIJING INC0.93%2 518
TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.--.--%936
RAMBUS INC.5.22%870
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC-0.17%675
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP16.14%143
