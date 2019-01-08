Everspin Technologies : Ships the World's First Pre-Production 28 nm 1 Gb STT-MRAM Customer Samples

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading
developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today
announces that it commenced shipment of pre-production customer samples
of its 28 nm 1-Gigabit (Gb) Spin Torque Transfer Magnetoresistive Random
Access Memory (STT-MRAM) product in December 2018. This achievement
follows Everspin’s successful commercialization of its 40 nm 256 Mb
STT-MRAM and builds upon months of close work with customers and
manufacturing partners to mature this product technology. These are the
world’s first 1 Gb STT-MRAM parts that meet customer specifications for
endurance, performance and reliability in persistent write buffer
applications.
Everpin’s STT-MRAM devices enable enterprise infrastructure providers to
increase the reliability and performance of systems where high
performance data persistence is critical by delivering protection
against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries.
“Our team is proud to reach this significant milestone of shipping
pre-production 1 Gb parts, further establishing STT-MRAM’s presence in
the memory product landscape. It represents years of Everspin focus on
driving the MRAM revolution and is a testament to our strong partnership
with GLOBALFOUNDRIES,” said Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO.
“We now look forward to working with customers to bring the next
generation of STT-MRAM-enabled products to market.”
Everspin’s 1 Gb product family includes both 8-bit and 16-bit DDR4
compatible (ST-DDR4) interface versions of the device and are available
in a similar BGA package to Everspin’s existing portfolio of 256 Mb
parts, providing a fourfold increase in density in the same physical
space. Production ramp for the 1 Gb products is scheduled to begin in
the second half of 2019.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of
Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data
persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving
applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future
events involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results
or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the
forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to; the
anticipated market adoption of Everspin’s products and technology at the
rate Everspin expects; the ability for Everspin to expand the markets
Everspin addresses at the rate it expects; the risk that unexpected
technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or
production of its products, or when Everspin’s customers may ship in
volume. Readers are advised that they should not place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors
included in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on August 9, 2018, under the caption “Risk Factors.”
Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin
disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking
statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
