Everspin Technologies : Ships the World's First Pre-Production 28 nm 1 Gb STT-MRAM Customer Samples

Next generation product family expands portfolio of non-volatile persistent memory solutions.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today announces that it commenced shipment of pre-production customer samples of its 28 nm 1-Gigabit (Gb) Spin Torque Transfer Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (STT-MRAM) product in December 2018. This achievement follows Everspin’s successful commercialization of its 40 nm 256 Mb STT-MRAM and builds upon months of close work with customers and manufacturing partners to mature this product technology. These are the world’s first 1 Gb STT-MRAM parts that meet customer specifications for endurance, performance and reliability in persistent write buffer applications.

Everpin’s STT-MRAM devices enable enterprise infrastructure providers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where high performance data persistence is critical by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries.

“Our team is proud to reach this significant milestone of shipping pre-production 1 Gb parts, further establishing STT-MRAM’s presence in the memory product landscape. It represents years of Everspin focus on driving the MRAM revolution and is a testament to our strong partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES,” said Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We now look forward to working with customers to bring the next generation of STT-MRAM-enabled products to market.”

Everspin’s 1 Gb product family includes both 8-bit and 16-bit DDR4 compatible (ST-DDR4) interface versions of the device and are available in a similar BGA package to Everspin’s existing portfolio of 256 Mb parts, providing a fourfold increase in density in the same physical space. Production ramp for the 1 Gb products is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2019.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

