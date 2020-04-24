EVERTEC : Announces Update to the Delivery of Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) has been informed by its service provider that due to COVID-19 related difficulties a delay has occurred in the mailing of a portion of the Notices of Internet availability of Proxy Materials for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to take place on May 28, 2020. Evertec is working diligently with its service provider to facilitate prompt delivery. In the meantime, stockholders may access the Company’s Proxy Statement on the Company’s website at https://ir.evertecinc.com/events-and-presentations/annual-meeting/.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, EVERTEC owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005039/en/