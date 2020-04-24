EVERTEC : Announces Update to the Delivery of Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials

Log in
04/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) has been informed by its service provider that due to COVID-19 related difficulties a delay has occurred in the mailing of a portion of the Notices of Internet availability of Proxy Materials for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to take place on May 28, 2020. Evertec is working diligently with its service provider to facilitate prompt delivery. In the meantime, stockholders may access the Company’s Proxy Statement on the Company’s website at https://ir.evertecinc.com/events-and-presentations/annual-meeting/.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, EVERTEC owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 483 M
EBIT 2020 143 M
Net income 2020 102 M
Debt 2020 245 M
Yield 2020 0,86%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,89x
EV / Sales2021 3,40x
Capitalization 1 635 M
Chart EVERTEC, INC.
Duration : Period :
EVERTEC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERTEC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,33  $
Last Close Price 23,26  $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Morgan M. Schuessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank G. D'Angelo Chairman
Philip E. Steurer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquín A. Castrillo Salgado Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maria Gois Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERTEC, INC.-31.67%1 635
CINTAS CORPORATION-25.89%20 750
TELEPERFORMANCE-8.88%12 594
RENTOKIL INITIAL0.18%10 370
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-15.26%10 076
NEXI S.P.A5.25%9 085
