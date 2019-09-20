Log in
EVERTEC INC

EVERTEC INC

(EVTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVERTEC : Awards 135 Scholarships

0
09/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Announces Initiative with STEM Industry Leaders to Encourage Scholarship Program Diversity

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced awarding 135 scholarships to outstanding students from Puerto Rico and Latin America. In the past five years, Evertec has granted more than $500,000 in scholarships to students who are pursuing bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees at over 25 universities.

"We are proud to support our future professionals and entrepreneurs, mainly in the STEM industry, which offers great opportunities and possibilities for today’s workforce and yields tremendous impact for the communities we serve. The scholarship program eases the financial burden for students so they can focus on their studies, develop their skills, and reach their goals," said Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evertec.

Alliance to Encourage Inclusion

The Evertec Scholarship Program, which is now celebrating its fifth anniversary, supports the current and future workforce in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (‘STEM’) industries by providing assistance and financial aid to undergraduate and graduate students.

As part of its efforts to foster inclusion and equality, Evertec also announced today an initiative with the purpose of increasing women applicants to its Scholarship Program. This initiative will include various female leaders from the STEM industry in Puerto Rico, including Greetchen Díaz, scientist and Program Director at Ciencia Puerto Rico; Patricia Ordoñez, Associate Professor of Computer Sciences at the University of Puerto Rico; and Sofía Stolberg, CEO of Piloto 151. In 2019, the ratio of applications from male students compared to that from female students was 3 to 1.

Dr. Díaz was recently selected, along with 125 other women who work in science across the U.S. and the Caribbean, as ambassador for the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) with the objective of motivating the next generation of women in STEM.

"It is extremely important that the private sector help create the right conditions so that more girls and women take an interest in STEM careers through initiatives such as this one, providing greater visibility for them to serve as role models for future innovators," said Dr. Díaz.

About Evertec

Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading company that provides transaction processing services in Latin America, featuring a wide range of merchant transaction acquisition, payment processing, and business process management services. The company manages an electronic payment network that processes over 2 billion transactions a year and provides comprehensive processing services for banking solutions, cash handling, and technology outsourcing. Evertec also owns and operates the ATH Network, one of the main PIN debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, it offers services in 26 Latin American countries and serves a broad and diverse portfolio of clients from major financial institutions, businesses, corporations and government agencies, offering mission-critical technology solutions. To learn more, visit www.evertecinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 480 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 372 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,54x
EV / Sales2020 5,03x
Capitalization 2 286 M
Chart EVERTEC INC
Duration : Period :
Evertec Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERTEC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 34,29  $
Last Close Price 32,56  $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Morgan M. Schuessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank G. D'Angelo Chairman
Philip E. Steurer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquín Castrillo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maria Gois Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERTEC INC13.45%2 286
CINTAS CORPORATION49.66%26 356
TELEPERFORMANCE42.55%12 881
EDENRED35.97%11 738
INTERTEK GROUP14.21%11 011
BUREAU VERITAS SA25.09%10 989
