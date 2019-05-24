EVERTEC : Board Welcomes Two New Members

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced
that the Company’s shareholders elected two new members to the Evertec
Board of Directors (the “Board”), Messrs. Iván Pagán and Aldo Polak. Ms.
Teresita Loubriel and Mr. Néstor Rivera did not stand for re-election to
the Board at the Annual Meeting.
Frank D’Angelo, Chairman of the Board stated, “We are pleased to welcome
Messrs. Pagán and Polak to the Board. Their expertise in financial and
M&A matters, as well as experience in the Caribbean and Latin American
markets, will extend the breadth of knowledge on the Board; and
represent valuable assets, particularly as the Company focuses on the
continued expansion in Latin America. We would also like to thank Ms.
Loubriel and Mr. Rivera for their dedication and service over their
tenures on the Board."
Until Mr. Pagán’s recent retirement in February 2019, he held various
financial management and corporate development positions at Popular and
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico. As Head of Corporate Development for 22
years, he managed mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate
reorganizations and strategic alliances for Popular, completing
significant transactions in the United States, Latin America, Puerto
Rico and the Caribbean. Mr. Pagán holds a BBA (Accounting) from the
University of Puerto Rico and is a retired Certified Public Accountant.
Mr. Polak is the Chief Development & Investment Officer at Cisneros,
where he oversees the development of the portfolio businesses of the
overall group and evaluates, recommends, and executes investment
decisions. Prior to Cisneros, Mr. Polak spent over 15 years as an
investment banker, most recently heading Latin America at LionTree, a
global investment and merchant banking firm. He currently serves as a
director for LatinoU and is also involved with Endeavor, as a panelist
and mentor to entrepreneurs. Mr. Polak earned his MBA from Stanford
University, and his MS Chemical Engineering and BS Chemistry degrees
from UDELAR in Uruguay.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction
processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of
merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services.
The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process
more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive
suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and
technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH®
network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit
networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in
26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of
leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government
agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more
information, visit www.evertecinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005016/en/