EVERTEC INC

(EVTC)
EVERTEC : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

02/15/2019 | 08:31am EST

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on February 14, 2019 to be paid on March 22, 2019 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2019.

EVERTEC’s Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually, and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, EVERTEC owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 450 M
EBIT 2018 160 M
Net income 2018 88,9 M
Debt 2018 443 M
Yield 2018 0,26%
P/E ratio 2018 23,93
P/E ratio 2019 20,96
EV / Sales 2018 5,61x
EV / Sales 2019 5,10x
Capitalization 2 085 M
Managers
NameTitle
Morgan M. Schuessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank G. D'Angelo Chairman
Philip E. Steurer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquín Castrillo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maria Gois Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERTEC INC-0.14%2 085
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.07%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.01%107 594
ACCENTURE11.94%100 621
VMWARE, INC.22.50%68 854
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.75%64 539
