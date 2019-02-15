EVERTEC : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced
that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly
dividend of $0.05 per share on February 14, 2019 to be paid on March 22,
2019 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2019.
EVERTEC’s Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters
on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the
Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market
conditions change.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction
processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of
merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services.
The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process
more than two billion transactions annually, and offers a comprehensive
suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and
technology outsourcing. In addition, EVERTEC owns and operates the ATH®
network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit
networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in
26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of
leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government
agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more
information, visit www.evertecinc.com.
