EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
Evertz Sues Lawo for Patent Infringement

03/18/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2019) - Evertz Microsystems Ltd. (TSX: ET) ("Evertz"), a global leader in video infrastructure solutions for the broadcast and media industries, announced today that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against Lawo AG, a German entity, Lawo Inc., a US entity and Lawo North America Corp, a Canadian entity ("Lawo") in the United States Federal District Court for the District of Delaware.

The lawsuit asserts that Lawo infringes seven patents relating to Evertz' Internet protocol (IP) based video routing and switching technology and multi-image multi-display video processing technology. Evertz was an early pioneer in the development of IP based video broadcast systems. "Evertz prides itself on leading the industry with cutting edge products. We spent many years and tens of millions to develop our industry leading IP based broadcast solutions." stated CEO Romolo Magarelli, "We are taking this legal action to protect our investment and our intellectual property."

The Delaware lawsuit will proceed in parallel with a prior litigation filed by Evertz in the Superior Court of Ontario against Lawo and several former Evertz employees for breach of contract, breach of confidence and other torts.

A copy of the US District Court claim can be downloaded here or by accessing the following link:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1808/43485_65016_evertz-first-amended-complaint.pdf

About Evertz

Evertz Microsystems Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. Evertz provides complete end-to-end solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, ultra high definition (UHD) and next generation high bandwidth low-latency IP network environments. Evertz' solutions enable its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through the more efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation of previously manual processes. For additional information, visit www.evertz.com.

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited
Anthony Gridley
Chief Financial Officer
905-335-7580
ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43485


© Newsfilecorp 2019
