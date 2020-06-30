Log in
Evertz Technologies : Q4 2020 Financial Statements

06/30/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Consolidated financial statements of

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

As at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Index to Financial Statements

Consolidated financial statements

Years ended April 30, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ..............................................................................

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..............................................................................

7

Consolidated Statements of Earnings ............................................................................................

8

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings ..................................................................

9

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ........................................................................................

10

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ...........................................................................

11-36

Year Ended

April 30, 2020

Disclaimer

Evertz Technologies Limited published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 21:28:08 UTC
