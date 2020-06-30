Evertz Technologies : Q4 2020 Financial Statements

Consolidated financial statements of
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
As at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Index to Financial Statements
Consolidated financial statements
Years ended April 30, 2020 and 2019
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ..............................................................................
6
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..............................................................................
7
Consolidated Statements of Earnings ............................................................................................
8
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings ..................................................................
9
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ........................................................................................
10
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ...........................................................................
11-36
Year Ended
April 30, 2020
