Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Evgen Pharma PLC    EVG   GB00BSVYN304

EVGEN PHARMA PLC (EVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Evgen Pharma : Notice of Investor Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:17am CEST

For immediate release

11 September 2018

Evgen Pharma plc

('Evgen' or 'the Company')

Notice of Investor Symposium

The clinical significance of SFX-01

Evgen Pharma plc (AIM: EVG), a clinical stage drug development company focused on the treatment of cancer and neurological conditions, is to hold an Investor Symposium for investors and analysts on the morning of Tuesday 18 September 2018.

The Investor Symposium, titled 'The clinical significance of SFX-01',will be an opportunity to engage with the Company and independent experts to help frame the significance of the two Phase II clinical read-outs of SFX-01 expected around the end of the year.

The morning will feature a short introduction by Evgen's CEO, Stephen Franklin, followed by a series of presentations and a Q&A session. The presentations will include:

Vadim Alexandre - Managing Director, Northland Capital Partners The biotech investment market and Evgen Pharma plc

Prof Albena Dinkova-Kostova - University of DundeeThe science behind sulforaphane

Dr Sasha Howell - The Christie Hospital, Manchester The STEM trial in breast cancer

Sally Ross - Clinical Development Officer, EvgenThe SAS trial in haemorrhagic stroke and the preclinical pipeline

The event will be held at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN and will begin at 9.15am. The presentations will be available on the Company website on the day. No new material trading information will be disclosed.

If you wish to attend the event, please register your interest with Buchanan on 020 7466 5000 or email tillya@buchanan.uk.com

Enquiries:

Evgen Pharmaplc

Dr Stephen Franklin, CEO

Richard Moulson, CFO

www.evgen.com

c/o +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Buchanan

Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Northland Capital Partners Limited

Matthew Johnson, Tom Price, Gerry Beaney (Corporate Finance)

Rob Rees (Corporate Broking)

+44 (0) 20 3861 6625

WG Partners LLP

Nigel Barnes, Claes Spång

+44 (0) 20 3705 9330

Notes for editors:

About Evgen Pharma plc

Evgen is a clinical stage drug development company whose lead programmes are in breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, a type of stroke. The Company's core technology is Sulforadex®, a method for synthesising and stabilising the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane and novel proprietary analogues based on sulforaphane. The lead product, SFX-01, is a patented composition of synthetic sulforaphane and alpha-cyclodextrin.

Evgen commenced operations in January 2008 and has its headquarters at The Colony, Wilmslow, Cheshire, and its registered office at the Liverpool Science Park, Liverpool. It joined the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2015 and trades under the ticker symbol EVG.

For further information, please visit: www.evgen.com

For commissioned research on the Company, please visit: http://evgen.com/investors/analyst-coverage/

Disclaimer

Evgen Pharma plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVGEN PHARMA PLC
08:17aEVGEN PHARMA : Notice of Investor Symposium
PU
07/25EVGEN PHARMA : Final Patient Recruited in STEM Phase IIa Trial
PU
07/10EVGEN PHARMA : Grant of share options, issue of equity and TVR
PU
06/21EVGEN PHARMA : Posting of Annual Report and AGM Notice
PU
06/14EVGEN PHARMA : Annual Loss Narrows As It Continues Phase II Trials
AQ
06/13EVGEN PHARMA : Full Year Results
PU
06/11EVGEN PHARMA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
06/11EVGEN PHARMA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
06/11EVGEN PHARMA : Interim Update on STEM Trial
PU
06/07EVGEN PHARMA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3,75 M
EBIT 2019 -3,83 M
Net income 2019 -3,21 M
Debt 2019 3,95 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 15,2 M
Chart EVGEN PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Evgen Pharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVGEN PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 595%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Franklin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Clare Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Moulson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sally Ross Chief Clinic Development Officer
Susan Elizabeth Foden Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVGEN PHARMA PLC13.04%20
GILEAD SCIENCES1.21%93 622
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.63%45 865
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.08%41 971
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.50.70%10 579
GENMAB3.35%10 132
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.