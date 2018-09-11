Evgen Pharma : Notice of Investor Symposium

For immediate release 11 September 2018

Evgen Pharma plc

('Evgen' or 'the Company')

Notice of Investor Symposium

The clinical significance of SFX-01

Evgen Pharma plc (AIM: EVG), a clinical stage drug development company focused on the treatment of cancer and neurological conditions, is to hold an Investor Symposium for investors and analysts on the morning of Tuesday 18 September 2018.

The Investor Symposium, titled 'The clinical significance of SFX-01',will be an opportunity to engage with the Company and independent experts to help frame the significance of the two Phase II clinical read-outs of SFX-01 expected around the end of the year.

The morning will feature a short introduction by Evgen's CEO, Stephen Franklin, followed by a series of presentations and a Q&A session. The presentations will include:

• Vadim Alexandre - Managing Director, Northland Capital Partners The biotech investment market and Evgen Pharma plc

• Prof Albena Dinkova-Kostova - University of DundeeThe science behind sulforaphane

• Dr Sasha Howell - The Christie Hospital, Manchester The STEM trial in breast cancer

• Sally Ross - Clinical Development Officer, EvgenThe SAS trial in haemorrhagic stroke and the preclinical pipeline

The event will be held at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN and will begin at 9.15am. The presentations will be available on the Company website on the day. No new material trading information will be disclosed.

If you wish to attend the event, please register your interest with Buchanan on 020 7466 5000 or email tillya@buchanan.uk.com

Enquiries:

Evgen Pharmaplc Dr Stephen Franklin, CEO Richard Moulson, CFO www.evgen.com c/o +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Buchanan Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Northland Capital Partners Limited Matthew Johnson, Tom Price, Gerry Beaney (Corporate Finance) Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) +44 (0) 20 3861 6625 WG Partners LLP Nigel Barnes, Claes Spång +44 (0) 20 3705 9330

Notes for editors:

About Evgen Pharma plc

Evgen is a clinical stage drug development company whose lead programmes are in breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, a type of stroke. The Company's core technology is Sulforadex®, a method for synthesising and stabilising the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane and novel proprietary analogues based on sulforaphane. The lead product, SFX-01, is a patented composition of synthetic sulforaphane and alpha-cyclodextrin.

Evgen commenced operations in January 2008 and has its headquarters at The Colony, Wilmslow, Cheshire, and its registered office at the Liverpool Science Park, Liverpool.

It joined the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2015 and trades under the ticker symbol EVG.

For further information, please visit: www.evgen.com

For commissioned research on the Company, please visit: http://evgen.com/investors/analyst-coverage/