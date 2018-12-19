Evgen Pharma : Share option exercise and issue of equity

19 December 2018

Evgen Pharma plc

('Evgen' or 'the Company')

Share option exercise and issue of equity

Evgen Pharma plc (AIM: EVG), a clinical stage drug development company focused on the treatment of cancer and neurological conditions, announces that it has received notices to exercise options over 78,918 ordinary shares in the Company.

Options over 18,918 shares were granted pursuant to the Evgen Pharma plc Long Term Incentive Plan and have an exercise price of nil pence per share. Options over 60,000 shares were granted under an individual option agreement with an exercise price of 10.612p per share. Accordingly, the Company has issued and allotted 78,918new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ('New Ordinary Shares'). The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passuwith the Company's existing issued ordinary shares. Application has been made to admit the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and dealings in these shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 27 December 2018.

There are no shares held in treasury, therefore following the admission of the New Ordinary Shares the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 98,991,334. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Notes for editors:

About Evgen Pharma plc

Evgen Pharma is a clinical stage drug development company whose lead programmes are in breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, a type of stroke. It is also carrying out preclinical work in multiple sclerosis and has a clinical interest in prostate cancer. The Company's core technology is Sulforadex®, a method for synthesising and stabilising the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane and novel proprietary analogues based on sulforaphane. The lead product, SFX-01, is a patented composition of synthetic sulforaphane and alpha-cyclodextrin.

Evgen Pharma commenced operations in January 2008 and has its headquarters at The Colony, Wilmslow, Cheshire, and its registered office is at the Liverpool Science Park, Liverpool.

It joined the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2015 and trades under the ticker symbol EVG.

For further information, please visit: www.evgen.com

For commissioned research on the Company, please visit: http://evgen.com/investors/analyst-coverage/