EVI Launches Website and Investor Subscription Service

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2019) - EVI GLOBAL GROUP DEVELOPMENTS CORP. (CSE: EVI) ("EVI") is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website stillcanna.com

The newly launched website was designed to provide current and future shareholders with easy access to essential information about the Company and the global CBD marketplace. EVI's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of corporate milestones, business relationships, industry news, as well as acting as a centralized hub for social media content.

In addition to the new site, EVI is pleased to introduce The StillCanna Report; an investor subscription service aimed at providing users with timely updates. The report will highlight four main segments of the business: Investor relations, project updates with timelines and photos, strategic partnerships, and industry news. In order to subscribe, simply visit, thestillcannareport.com enter your email address and updated reports will be emailed to you.

"We are very excited about the growing global acceptance of CBD", stated Jason Dussault CEO of EVI Global. "At last governments are delineating between Marijuana and Industrial Hemp as recently demonstrated by the passing of the US Farm Bill, making CBD derived from hemp legal. We have always concentrated on CBD rather than THC and we believe this single act not only legitimizes our corporate focus but has fostered significant public attention into the CBD market place. Our core competence remains in the commercial extraction of CBD and we believe our services and IP will be in high demand. We predict CBD will be consumed mostly through infused liquids, and with this in mind we have been focusing on refining water soluble cannabinoids for this 2019 expanding market."

For further information please contact: Jason Dussault, CEO, Director, EVI Global Group Developments Corp. E-mail: jason@stillcanna.com

